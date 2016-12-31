Outback Bowl notebook: Florida OC doesn't sweat low offensive output numbers

Will quarterback Kyle Trask be able to help elevate Florida's offensive output next season? (Charlie Kaijo, Times)

Doug Nussmeier knows his unit needs to be better.

The Florida offensive coordinator knows that ranking 112th and 116th in the nation in total offense during his first two seasons will be unacceptable moving forward.

But Nussmeier said he still approaches every game, including Monday's Outback Bowl against Iowa, assuming that his group can do some damage.

"Confidence every time," he said. "Confidence that every day we go out here, we're gonna be better and we're gonna get better."

So far during his two years in Gainesville, though, his offense hasn't gotten better. Aside from the drop in total offense, Florida also dropped from No. 100 to No. 109 in scoring offense.

When asked why the unit hasn't shown much improvement, Nussmeier couldn't point to anything specific, instead saying that he tries to hammer out deficiencies one dent at a time.

"Why is always the question," he said Saturday.

Even with the question of why left unanswered, though, he said the fact that the majority of Florida's offense will return next season is a good sign for the group's future.

"We've done some things really, really well in stretches this season," he said. "It's just, like I said, you've gotta find that consistency."

Shannon focused only on Iowa

After its offense had left the field following Friday's practice, Florida's defense assembled around interim defensive coordinator Randy Shannon.

What exactly he told them isn't clear.

But what is clear based on him keeping his unit around past practice's end is that despite the interim tag, he's functioning like he's been there before. And for good reason, because he has.

Shannon served as the University of Miami's defensive coordinator from 2001-05 before becoming head coach of the Hurricanes.

Following the departure of UF defensive coordinator Geoff Collins, who took the head coaching job at Temple, Shannon was promoted from linebackers coach to his current role.

And on Saturday, he sounded comfortable with the promotion, never saying the transition has been difficult. Instead, he was concerned with individual aspects of Iowa's offense.

"The biggest thing we have to worry about is this game," he said.

But his role is still temporary. And even though coach Jim McElwain said he'll be considered for the full-time job, Shannon said he's unconcerned with anything beyond Iowa.

"I don't even think about it, to be honest with you," he said.