Outback Bowl: Florida's secondary worries Iowa

TAMPA — Wearing a gray sweatshirt and orange jogging shorts, Marcus Maye lined up facing every available safety on Florida's roster.

In the drill, Maye simulated an Iowa fullback as UF defensive backs coach Torrian Gray yelled at his group during Wednesday's practice at Jesuit High School. All Maye had to do was stand there and jog a little bit so Gray could teach UF's safeties how to attack different formations.

Maye, a redshirt senior, hasn't actually played in a game since Nov. 12 against South Carolina. Ranked as the third-best safety in the 2016 NFL draft by CBS Sports, he broke a bone in his arm against the Gamecocks and was lost for the season.

But even with Maye sitting out Monday's Outback Bowl against Iowa, Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz is still concerned with UF's secondary.

"They've got an NFL back end," he said. "That's a challenge. We're not exactly NFL stature on the outside, necessarily."

Iowa averages 161.3 yards per game passing, the second-worst average in the Big Ten and 115th in Division I-A. Florida, meanwhile, boasts the nation's third-best passing defense.

And Maye aside, potential first-round draft picks Quincy Wilson and Jalen Tabor as well as safeties Marcell Harris and Nick Washington have looked healthy in practice.

"They don't give up easy plays, big plays, so they're going to make you work," Ferentz said. "We're going to have to be opportunistic to have a chance to win this thing."

What's their motivation? Dante Fowler launched himself into the opposing offensive lineman, shoving him back and dashing around him to toss East Carolina QB Shane Carden to the turf.

That happened in the 2015 Birmingham Bowl, which was before Jim McElwain took over at Florida. But the then-soon-to-be Gators coach still remembers the Lakewood High product's dominant three-sack performance. On Monday, McElwain said if players need motivation to perform in the Outback Bowl, they should look at Fowler.

"It bolted him up that ladder," McElwain said of Fowler's ascent to the No. 3 overall pick in 2015 by the Jaguars, "and I think those are things that guys really need to understand."

McElwain added that there's more motivation to perform than a chance to boost draft stocks, though. First on his list was the thrill of competition.

"If you want to go and play some dominoes right now, I'm going to try to beat you," McElwain said. "That's what it's all about."

He also mentioned that winning the game can send the program into the offseason radiating positive energy, which can help prepare it for next season.

Injury update: K Eddy Pineiro practiced Monday despite reports he would be unavailable for the Outback Bowl. McElwain confirmed Wednesday that Pineiro will be ready for the game but had nothing else to offer about other injuries, though linebackers Jarrad Davis and David Reese were still sidelined at practice. "On Friday," McElwain promised, "I'll have the full report as to who's there."