Peach Bowl: Bo Scarbrough, 'Bama roll to Tampa, beating Washington 24-7

ATLANTA — Midway through the touchdown run that sealed Alabama's 24-7 Peach Bowl win over Washington, Crimson Tide tackle Cam Robinson stole a glance at the jumbotron to watch his reserve running back.

He saw Bo Scarbrough stumble but catch himself before hitting the ground. He saw Scarbrough juke one defender and evade four others. Then he saw the Tide's No. 4 rusher stroll into the end zone to clinch Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal and seal a spot in Tampa's Jan. 9 national title game.

That's how it goes for No. 1 'Bama. Even backups can break opponents' backs.

"He earned that," running back Damien Harris said.

Scarbrough earned co-MVP honors, too, with the most prolific performance an Alabama back has ever had in a bowl game (180 yards). He scored his team's only two offensive touchdowns to keep 'Bama (14-0) perfect and end any lingering upset hopes of the Huskies (12-2).

Scarbrough's first touchdown, a 16-yarder in the first quarter, was an impressive and emphatic response to Washington's first (and only) score. He crossed the goal line with two would-be tacklers on his back.

To get his second, Scarbrough first had to gash his way for 12 yards on third and 9 from inside his 5. Three plays later, the 6-foot-2, 228-pound sophomore showed the speed and power that recruiting experts recognized long before he was a superstar at Bradenton's IMG Academy.

The 68-yard rush Robinson watched on the big screen gave Alabama a 17-point lead with 12 minutes left, a nearly impossible deficit to overcome against the best defense in the country.

"It was his time," quarterback Jalen Hurts said.

It seemed like that time would never come.

Scarbrough was a five-star recruit in 2014, destined to be the next great Alabama back, following Heisman Trophy winners Mark Ingram and Derrick Henry.

It didn't happen. Scarbrough couldn't enroll at Alabama until January 2015. He tore his ACL that spring, then missed four games because of an NCAA suspension.

Even when he was finally heathy, eligible and ready in 2016, he had to wait his turn, sharing carries with Harris and freshman Josh Jacobs. That's the reality at a program with six consecutive top-ranked recruiting classes.

"That's kind of like everybody on our team," Robinson said.

It happened to former quarterback Jake Coker. He thought he'd be the Tide's starter when he arrived as a graduate transfer from Florida State, but he had to wait a year in Tuscaloosa, too. Then he led Alabama to last year's national championship.

It happened to tight end O.J. Howard. He was a five-star recruit who went the first 41 games of his career without a 100-yard game. Then he had 208 to beat Clemson in last year's national title game.

And it happened to Scarbrough — until Saturday, in front of the largest crowd in Georgia Dome history (75,996).

"Never once did he put his head down," coach Nick Saban said. "Never once did he get frustrated or discouraged. Just kept working. Every time you call on him, he's ready to roll."

He had to be against the Huskies.

Washington held 'Bama to 57 passing yards, the Tide's fewest since at least 2008. Hurts looked like a freshman, finishing 7-of-14 and fumbling once. Alabama averaged only 3.2 yards when Scarbrough did not get the ball but 9.5 when he did.

It was the kind of masterpiece teammates knew was coming. They never questioned Scarbrough's potential.

And Scarbrough never questioned his coaches, or begged for more touches. When you come to Alabama, you know what you're getting into.

"It's not hard at all," Scarbrough said. "That's the process."

And on Saturday, it worked to perfection — again.

