Peach Bowl: Chris Petersen addresses issues of the day, beyond football, with team

Friday, December 30, 2016 11:09am

Washington head coach Chris Petersen takes questions during the Chick Fil A Peach Bowl coaches press conference on Friday December 30, 2016 at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Atlanta. The Peach Bowl is Saturday December 31, at 3pm between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Washington Huskies.

ATLANTA — Yes, Chris Petersen is one of the sharpest football minds in the country.

He helped Little Engine Boise State become a giant killer in college football. And he has turned around the Washington program to the point that the Huskies are here in Atlanta in the national semifinals. He is one of college football's elite coaches.

But Petersen isn't football 24/7. He goes deeper than that in dealing with the young people of his program.

"I think that's one of the fun parts of our jobs," Petersen, 52, said Friday in the final news conference before Saturday's Peach Bowl against Alabama. "I talk to our guys all the time about all these things, whether it's Brexit, Black Lives Matter, the pipeline going through South Carolina, as many things we can think about. The election. I mean, these are the things that some of our guys are remotely aware of, some of them are really aware of. And the more that we can have them talking about these important things that are happening outside the bubble of college football, I think is awesome."

After all, isn't that what college is all about? Debate. Social issues. Current events.

"Not just book learning, but real-life learning," Petersen said. "And I think the more that we challenge our guys to think about these things and talk about them, I think can be game changing for these guys."

