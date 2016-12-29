Peach Bowl: Alabama's gluttony of riches on coaching staff

ATLANTA — Alabama assistant Mario Cristobal pauses to search for the best way to describe staff meetings with the Crimson Tide.

One of the biggest names in college football history talks X's and O's with five former Division I-A head coaches, plus another assistant who was once a head-coach-in-waiting. The atmosphere is as competitive as it is collegial — almost like a coaching convention.

"Gosh," Cristobal said, "it's a think tank is what it is."

That think tank is an overlooked reason why the No. 1 Crimson Tide is undefeated, heavily favored against Washington in Saturday's Peach Bowl and widely expected to win a fifth national championship in eight seasons at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 9.

Excluding head coach Nick Saban, the Tide's staff has 127 wins and a quarter-century's worth of Division I-A head coaching experience. Offensive tackles and tight ends aren't only coached by Saban; their offensive coordinator (Lane Kiffin) and position coach (Cristobal) are both former head coaches, too, at Tennessee/USC and Florida International.

"Coach Saban brings in the best," center Bradley Bozeman said. "The best of the best."

Consider some of Saban's recent moves:

• Kiffin announced this month that he was leaving after the College Football Playoff to become head coach at Florida Atlantic. So Saban replaced one former USC head coach with another, current staff analyst Steve Sarkisian.

• Defensive coordinator Kirby Smart left after last season's title run to become head coach at Georgia. Saban replaced one national championship-winning coordinator with another — Jeremy Pruitt, who won it all in that same role at Florida State in 2013.

• Brent Key was the head-coach-in-waiting at UCF before last season's 0-12 debacle, which Key declined to discuss during Thursday's media day at the Georgia Dome. When 'Bama hired him in February to coach the interior offensive line, Saban had to open a spot on his staff by moving former Michigan State head coach Bobby Williams to an advisory role.

The collective knowledge — aided by offensive analyst and former New Mexico coach Mike Locksley — has fueled the Crimson Tide's three consecutive SEC championships and 25-game winning streak.

With head coaching stops in the SEC, Pac-12 and Big Ten, the staff has seen just about everything and can find and exploit any weakness. Their instant credibility in the locker room helps develop blue-chip recruits into college stars and future NFL first-round picks.

"Whenever they speak, I listen, of course," tight end O.J. Howard said. "They've been there. They've done that."

Put those coaching minds in the same room, and you get some interesting (and intense) conversations.

Cristobal said you learn quickly to abandon your ego before meetings. You have to arrive organized and prepared, with ideas that can stand up to scrutiny from NFL-caliber minds.

"If you don't," Cristobal said, "you're going to get shredded."

But if you do, you can be handsomely rewarded, beyond the chance to add title rings to your collection.

Jim McElwain was in those same meetings five years ago; now he has two SEC East titles as the head coach at Florida. Jimbo Fisher was under Saban's wing at LSU before taking the Seminoles to a national championship. Kiffin will soon be off to FAU, and Cristobal has filled 17 notebooks with 'Bama ideas on everything from leadership councils to community service, in case he gets another chance to lead a program.

Until then, he's just another voice in a coaching room that never questions who is in charge.

"We have one boss," Pruitt said. "One boss."

And a decorated cast around him that keeps churning out championships.

Contact Matt Baker at mbaker@tampabay.com. Follow @MBakerTBTimes.