Preparation shouldn't be an issue for Washington and Alabama

Offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith answers questions from reporters during Washington Media Day for the Chick Fil A Peach Bowl College Football semifinal on Thursday December 29, 2016 at the Georgia Dome, in Atlanta, Georgia.

ATLANTA — When Alabama and Washington line up Saturday afternoon in the College Football Playoff semifinals, the Huskies will not have played a game in 29 days. The Crimson Tide has been off 28.

Essentially, both teams have been preparing for a month.

That's a month of studying every little thing about the other guy. Every formation. Every flinch. Every head bob.

So do you go out and simply do the things that got you here? Or do you throw in a few wrinkles?

"We're trying to balance that," Washington offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith said. "We'll find out how we do in a couple of days here. But we're definitely doing some of what we did and then there are going to be some new wrinkles."

Or will they? It's all cat-and-mouse at this point.

"In the first 12 plays, we may run three or four plays that really throw off our tendencies," Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin said. "If we throw that off early, all of a sudden they think, 'We can't call this coverage.' "

Kiffin said Alabama scripts its first 15 plays, although that changes depending on down and distance and field position. But, if all goes right, Kiffin pretty much knows how he will call the entire first half. So does Smith.

They should know. They've been working on it for a month.