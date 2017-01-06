Randy Shannon named Florida's defensive coordinator

Four days after his defense dominated Iowa in the Outback Bowl, Randy Shannon was named Florida's full-time defensive coordinator.

Friday's announcement was not a surprise. Coach Jim McElwain said weeks ago that Shannon was more than qualified for the job.

Shannon, 50, spent the past two years as the Gators' linebackers coach and associate head coach. In 2001 he won a national championship as Miami's defensive coordinator, and he was the Hurricanes' head coach from 2007-10.

"Coach Shannon has been a big part of our success over the last two years," McElwain said in a statement. "It's been really cool to watch him handle his business. He really connects with our players and they have a lot of respect for him. More than being a great coach, he is a great mentor and teacher to these young men and that is one of our greatest measuring sticks as coaches."

Shannon, 50, will replace Geoff Collins, who left last month to become Temple's coach. Shannon served as UF's interim coordinator in the Outback Bowl and held the Hawkeyes to 226 yards (and 7-of-24 passing) in a 30-3 win at Raymond James Stadium.

"I appreciate the opportunity Coach Mac has given me to be the defensive coordinator at the University of Florida," Shannon said. "We will continue to work together as we have the past two years to put together a plan so our players are in a position to be successful in football and in life."

In other UF news, defensive tackle Caleb Brantley will skip his senior season for the NFL draft.

King likely to stay

TAMPA— With decisions still pending on USF's final few coaching spots, at least one holdover from the Willie Taggart era likely will be retained.

Quarterbacks coach Shaun King.

The Tampa Bay Times learned the former Bucs and Gibbs High standout was in the Selmon Athletics Center on Thursday and officially hadn't been retained nor dismissed as of Friday.

The Bulls hold their first full team meeting under new coach Charlie Strong on Sunday.

Offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert, who held the same job under Strong last season at Texas, is the only staffer whose hiring officially has been announced.

Published reports have indicated former Texas staffers Brian Jean-Mary and Matt Mattox will serve as USF's defensive coordinator and offensive line coach, respectively, with former FAU secondary coach Corey Bell and veteran college/NFL offensive assistant Charlie Williams also joining the Bulls.

King just wrapped up his first year on the Bulls staff, helping Quinton Flowers evolve into the American Athletic Conference offensive player of the year.

EX-GATOR QB HAS LANDING SPOT: Former Florida quarterback Treon Harris plans to resume his career at Tennessee State, with his enrollment expected Monday. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Harris was suspended from the team for the third time in January 2016 for violating the university's code of conduct policy. UF planned to move him to receiver, but Harris left the program in July and during the season visited Tennessee State and hit it off. He is expected to compete for the starting quarterback job.

FLECK TO MINNESOTA: P.J. Fleck, 36, left Western Michigan to take over as coach at Minnesota, which is reeling from a threatened player boycott of a bowl game and the handling of a sexual assault investigation. Fleck, the Bucs receivers coach in 2012, gets a five-year contract worth $18.5 million. Athletic director Mark Coyle said Fleck's enthusiasm would help unite the program. Tracy Claeys was fired after a standoff between players and the administration over the suspension of 10 players in connection with assault allegations. "I am not here to change tradition," Fleck said. "I am here to change the culture."

IOWA: Offensive coordinator Greg Davis, 65, retired, ending a coaching career of more than four decades.

NORTH CAROLINA: Running back Elijah Hood changed his mind and said he will skip his senior season for the NFL draft.

Times staff writer Joey Knight contributed to this report, which used information from Times wires.