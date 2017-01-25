St. Thomas Aquinas QB tops list of Gator recruits to know now

St. Thomas Aquinas quarterback Jake Allen (14) runs the ball as Plant High defensive back Juwan Burgess (8) tackles him in the third quarter of the Class 7A state championship game between Plant High and St. Thomas Aquinas at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Friday, December 9, 2016

More and more of the nation's top five- and four-star kids become impact players immediately once they hit college fields. Here are some of the high school kids the Gators have targeted that you should start paying attention to pronto.

QB Jake Allen, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas: The Elite 11 finalist threw five touchdown passes in a rout of Plant for the state title. He's the latest UF signee hoping to become the Gators' long-term answer at quarterback.

WR Daquon Green, Tampa Bay Tech: The four-star Under Armour All-American chose UF in part because of the chance for early playing time. The Gators can offer that to the class' top offensive skill player with a roster that lacked big-play ability.

CB Marco Wilson, Plantation American Heritage: What do you do when you lose one standout cornerback, Quincy Wilson, early for the NFL? You sign his younger brother, a four-star recruit and one of the state's top 30 players.

OT Kadeem Telfort, Miami Washington: The highest-ranked prospect among UF's five early enrollees comes as UF's starting left tackle, David Sharpe, heads to the NFL draft. The 6-foot-7, 300-pound Telfort might have a chance to play early on a line that needs talent.

DT Kyree Campbell, Wyoming Seminary Upper School: Former UNC signee spent a year in prep school and joined UF early. The Gators lose their top two defensive tackles, so he might need to play quickly.

Biggest needs

Top-end talent: Duh, but it's not as obvious as it seems. Coach Jim McElwain's first two classes included 14 total blue-chip recruits (four or five stars). FSU had more than that last year alone. The Gators can't start competing for more than division titles unless they land more high-end talent.

Quarterback: Unless Luke Del Rio keeps the job, UF will begin the season with its 11th different starting quarterback since Tim Tebow left for the 2010 NFL draft. That position must stabilize, if the Gators are going to return to glory.

Defensive back: UF had a pair of first-round defensive backs last year and might have two more (Quincy Wilson and Jalen Tabor) go in the first round this year. That means holes to fill in the secondary.