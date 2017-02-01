Super Bowl: Former USF star B.J. Daniels tests his good-luck-charm reputation with Falcons

Former USF quarterback B.J. Daniels has had, by nearly all measures, a modest NFL career.

In four years, he's been cut nine times by five NFL teams. He has one career completion, for 7 yards, and two career receptions, for 18. And, if things go right Sunday night, two Super Bowl rings in three appearances in the football's biggest game.

Daniels, 27, has spent the last six weeks on the Falcons' practice squad. After more than three months out of the NFL this season, his reputation as an NFL good-luck charm gets another test against the Patriots in Houston.

"Going to three Super Bowls in a four-year tenure is pretty amazing," said Daniels, who was on the Seahawks' practice squad when they won in 2014, and inactive on their 53-man roster when Seattle lost to the Patriots a year later. "It's a blessing."

Daniels is back this week in Houston, where he last played in the NFL, filling in for the Texans for two games in 2015 after injuries to multiple quarterbacks. The Texans cut him last April, then the Giants signed him and cut him in June, then the Bears signed him and cut him in the final preseason cuts in September.

When the phone didn't ring, Daniels was left to ponder life after football. He was ready to put his criminology degree from USF to work, going through interviews to join the Tampa Police Department.

"I was ready to do the academy in January," Daniels said. "The last three months before I came to Atlanta, I didn't play for anybody. I had opportunities to reflect on my life, what my career path was going to be. It's been an amazing transition for me."

Falcons coach Dan Quinn, who was Seattle's defensive coordinator when Daniels was with the Seahawks in 2013-14, called him in mid-December and "the workout worked out," Daniels said.

Daniels, who is now working as a receiver as he did at the end of his time in Seattle, sees the same great chemistry in Atlanta that helped the Seahawks to back-to-back Super Bowls, a bond between players that motivates all to play for each other.

"Just the relationship the players have with each other," Daniels said. "One of the biggest things in Seattle that everybody talks about is the relationships that guys have, the brotherhood. That's some of the same things Dan Quinn brought to Atlanta. It makes a difference. You don't want to let your teammates down."

Daniels' career at USF ended early, when he suffered a broken ankle in November of his senior year in 2012. He still finished with 10,501 yards of total offense, third-most in Big East history and just behind former teammate Matt Grothe. His goal at USF was a conference championship, something he wasn't ever able to do, but he's making up for it as a pro, playing almost exclusively for teams vying for titles, as Atlanta is this week.

Daniels has built a friendship with current Bulls quarterback Quinton Flowers, and the two text back and forth, even working out together when Daniels is in Tampa. He likes what he saw from USF in an 11-win season in 2016 and is excited to see what Flowers can do with his senior season.

"They had a really good year," Daniels said. "Quinton Flowers did a really good job. Very impressed with him. I'm glad he's going to be coming back. Willie Taggart going to Oregon, that's a big step up for him, and Charlie Strong is taking over the reins. He's going to have time to continue to improve on what Coach Taggart did."

