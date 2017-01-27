Surprise! Nation's top recruits still like 'Bama, Clemson

Team Armour linebacker Dylan Moses (06) is seen during the opening ceremony of the Under Armour All-America Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday, January 1, 2017. Final score: Armor 24, Highlight 21.

More and more of the nation's top five- and four-star kids become impact players immediately once they hit college fields. Here are some of the high school kids targeted by out-of-state colleges that you should start paying attention to pronto.

RB Najee Harris, Antioch (Calif.) HS: Stop if you've heard this, but a good back wants to go to 'Bama. Harris, a top-three national recruit, has already enrolled with the Crimson Tide as part of top-ranked recruiting class that might be the best of the Nick Saban era.

LB Dylan Moses, IMG: Thrust into the limelight early as an ESPN The Magazine cover boy at age 15. The Alabama commit from Bradenton's IMG Academy is no longer the nation's No. 1 overall recruit, but he's still a five-star recruit bursting with potential.

QB Davis Mills, Greater Atlanta Christian School: The country's top quarterback recruit has been committed to Stanford since March. The Georgia native has battled injuries but could be a difference maker for the Cardinal.

QB Hunter Johnson, Brownsburg (Ind.) HS: It's hard enough to play as a true freshman, much less replace a star like Deshaun Watson. But this five-star recruit will try to do that — and might just succeed — at Clemson.

DE Jaelan Phillips, Redlands (Calif.) East Valley HS: The country's top recruit in 247Sports' composite rankings, even though he isn't No. 1 in any major service. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound prospect has committed to UCLA.