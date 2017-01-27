Overcast60° FULL FORECASTOvercast60° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for BUCS POSTGAME REPORT

Get the quickest, smartest news, analysis and photos from the Bucs game emailed to you shortly after the final whistle.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Surprise! Nation's top recruits still like 'Bama, Clemson

Friday, January 27, 2017 5:30am

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged
Team Armour linebacker Dylan Moses (06) is seen during the opening ceremony of the Under Armour All-America Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday, January 1, 2017. Final score: Armor 24, Highlight 21.

ANDRES LEIVA | Times

Team Armour linebacker Dylan Moses (06) is seen during the opening ceremony of the Under Armour All-America Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday, January 1, 2017. Final score: Armor 24, Highlight 21.

More and more of the nation's top five- and four-star kids become impact players immediately once they hit college fields. Here are some of the high school kids targeted by out-of-state colleges that you should start paying attention to pronto.

Related News/Archive

RB Najee Harris, Antioch (Calif.) HS: Stop if you've heard this, but a good back wants to go to 'Bama. Harris, a top-three national recruit, has already enrolled with the Crimson Tide as part of top-ranked recruiting class that might be the best of the Nick Saban era.

LB Dylan Moses, IMG: Thrust into the limelight early as an ESPN The Magazine cover boy at age 15. The Alabama commit from Bradenton's IMG Academy is no longer the nation's No. 1 overall recruit, but he's still a five-star recruit bursting with potential.

QB Davis Mills, Greater Atlanta Christian School: The country's top quarterback recruit has been committed to Stanford since March. The Georgia native has battled injuries but could be a difference maker for the Cardinal.

QB Hunter Johnson, Brownsburg (Ind.) HS: It's hard enough to play as a true freshman, much less replace a star like Deshaun Watson. But this five-star recruit will try to do that — and might just succeed — at Clemson.

DE Jaelan Phillips, Redlands (Calif.) East Valley HS: The country's top recruit in 247Sports' composite rankings, even though he isn't No. 1 in any major service. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound prospect has committed to UCLA.

Surprise! Nation's top recruits still like 'Bama, Clemson 01/27/17 [Last modified: Thursday, January 26, 2017 4:12pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...