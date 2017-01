Craig Howard, who coached former Gators quarterback Tim Tebow at Nease High in Ponte Vedra Beach, died suddenly Thursday night at his home in Oregon. He was 64. No cause was given.

Mr. Howard had been coach at NAIA Southern Oregon since 2011. With Tebow at quarterback, he led Nease High to the 2005 Class 4A state title.

"Heartbreaking to lose my coach Craig Howard today," Tebow wrote on Twitter. "More than a coach, he was a mentor & father figure. He changed my life."