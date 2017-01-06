PASADENA, CA JANUARY 04 Vince Young #10 of the Texas Longhorns runs past Frostee Rucker #90 of the USC Trojans to score a touchdown and put the Longhorns up by one in the final moments of the BCS National Championship Rose Bowl Game at the Rose Bowl on January 4, 2006 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Times has been ranking all 18 previous college football national title games (dating to the start of the BCS era), from worst to first. Today, the granddaddy of 'em all.

No. 1: Texas 41, USC 38

Where/when: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.; Jan. 4, 2006

It's ranked here because …

It's still deemed by many as the greatest college game ever played (though the most recent Rose Bowl sure gave it a run.). This was among those handful of ultra-hyped games that rose to the buildup; the top-ranked Trojans entered on a 34-game win streak, while No. 2 Texas had won 19 in a row. Additionally, it represented the final call of iconic college football voice Keith Jackson's 50-plus-year career. What Jackson and a massive TV audience (35.6 million viewers) saw were five lead changes, two Heisman winners in the same backfield (USC's Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush), a then championship-record 79 points, 1,130 total yards, and the entrance of the zone-read offense into the collegiate mainstream. The lasting image, of course, is Texas QB Vince Young capping a legendary performance (467 total yards) with a game-winning 9-yard TD scramble to the end zone's right corner on fourth and 5 with 19 seconds to play.

The GOATs

Young will forever be hallowed in most parts of Texas for his performance, which included 200 rushing yards. But what some forget is that his defense got him the ball back with 2:09 to play after stuffing the Trojans on fourth and 2. Young's tight end, David Thomas, had 10 catches. Leinart, the Heisman winner the season before, finished 29-of-40 for 365 yards with a TD and interception. Trojans WR Dwayne Jarrett had 10 receptions for 121 yards including a 22-yard TD catch in the fourth quarter.

The goat

None really, though David Pino darned near became one. The Texas kicker missed a second-quarter PAT and a 31-yard field goal on the fourth quarter's opening play that would have given Texas a 26-24 lead. He partially redeemed himself with a 34-yarder midway through the fourth, cutting the Trojans' lead to five.

They said it

"Young) was obviously the difference in the football game. He's really off the charts." — USC coach Pete Carroll