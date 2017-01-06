weather unavailableweather unavailable
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for BUCS POSTGAME REPORT

Get the quickest, smartest news, analysis and photos from the Bucs game emailed to you shortly after the final whistle.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Title games, worst to first: No. 1 — Texas 41, USC 38

Friday, January 6, 2017 5:30am

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged
PASADENA, CA JANUARY 04 Vince Young #10 of the Texas Longhorns runs past Frostee Rucker #90 of the USC Trojans to score a touchdown and put the Longhorns up by one in the final moments of the BCS National Championship Rose Bowl Game at the Rose Bowl on January 4, 2006 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

PASADENA, CA JANUARY 04 Vince Young #10 of the Texas Longhorns runs past Frostee Rucker #90 of the USC Trojans to score a touchdown and put the Longhorns up by one in the final moments of the BCS National Championship Rose Bowl Game at the Rose Bowl on January 4, 2006 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Times has been ranking all 18 previous college football national title games (dating to the start of the BCS era), from worst to first. Today, the granddaddy of 'em all.

Related News/Archive

No. 1: Texas 41, USC 38

Where/when: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.; Jan. 4, 2006

It's ranked here because …

It's still deemed by many as the greatest college game ever played (though the most recent Rose Bowl sure gave it a run.). This was among those handful of ultra-hyped games that rose to the buildup; the top-ranked Trojans entered on a 34-game win streak, while No. 2 Texas had won 19 in a row. Additionally, it represented the final call of iconic college football voice Keith Jackson's 50-plus-year career. What Jackson and a massive TV audience (35.6 million viewers) saw were five lead changes, two Heisman winners in the same backfield (USC's Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush), a then championship-record 79 points, 1,130 total yards, and the entrance of the zone-read offense into the collegiate mainstream. The lasting image, of course, is Texas QB Vince Young capping a legendary performance (467 total yards) with a game-winning 9-yard TD scramble to the end zone's right corner on fourth and 5 with 19 seconds to play.

The GOATs

Young will forever be hallowed in most parts of Texas for his performance, which included 200 rushing yards. But what some forget is that his defense got him the ball back with 2:09 to play after stuffing the Trojans on fourth and 2. Young's tight end, David Thomas, had 10 catches. Leinart, the Heisman winner the season before, finished 29-of-40 for 365 yards with a TD and interception. Trojans WR Dwayne Jarrett had 10 receptions for 121 yards including a 22-yard TD catch in the fourth quarter.

The goat

None really, though David Pino darned near became one. The Texas kicker missed a second-quarter PAT and a 31-yard field goal on the fourth quarter's opening play that would have given Texas a 26-24 lead. He partially redeemed himself with a 34-yarder midway through the fourth, cutting the Trojans' lead to five.

They said it

"Young) was obviously the difference in the football game. He's really off the charts." — USC coach Pete Carroll

Title games, worst to first — the complete list

No. 1 — Texas 41, USC 38

No. 2 — Ohio State 31, Miami 24 (2OT)

No. 3: Auburn 22, Oregon 19

No. 4: Florida State 34, Auburn 31

No. 5 — Alabama 45, Clemson 40

No. 6 — Florida State 46, Virginia Tech 29

No. 7 — Tennessee 23, Florida State 16

No. 8 — Florida 24, Oklahoma 14

No. 9 — LSU 21, Oklahoma 14

No. 10 — LSU 38, Ohio State 24

No. 11 — Ohio State 42, Oregon 20

No. 12 — Alabama 37, Texas 21

No. 13 — Oklahoma 13, Florida State 2

No. 14 — Alabama 21, LSU 0

No. 15 -- Miami 37, Nebraska 14

No. 16 -- Florida 41, Ohio State 14

No. 17 -- USC 55, Oklahoma 19

No. 18 -- Alabama 42, Notre Dame 14

Title games, worst to first: No. 1 — Texas 41, USC 38 01/06/17 [Last modified: Friday, January 6, 2017 12:11pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...