Ohio State running back Maurice Clarett (13) celebrates his touchdown in overtime of the Fiesta Bowl against Miami in Tempe, Ariz. Friday, Jan. 3, 2003. Clarett's score gave the Buckeyes a 31-24 win and the BCS championship. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

The Tampa Bay Times has been ranking all 18 previous college football national title games (dating to the start of the BCS era), from worst to first. Today, the most controversial of 'em all.

No. 2: Ohio State 31, Miami 24 (2OT)

Where/when: Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, Ariz.; Jan. 3, 2003

It's ranked here because...

It stretched into double overtime, it featured a wildly controversial finish that became the subject of an ESPN documentary, and Keith Jackson was on the call. Gosh, what more could you want? How 'bout this — of the game's 43 starters (OSU's Chris Gamble started both ways), 37 became NFL draft picks. What many folks fail to remember is that Hurricanes PK Todd Sievers nailed a 40-yard field goal as time expired in regulation to force overtime. What the world remembers is the late pass-interference flag thrown against 'Canes DB Glenn Sharpe — who was covering Gamble — on a Buckeye fourth-and-3 incompletion in the first overtime, resuscitating Ohio State's chances. Ohio State scored first in the decisive overtime (on Maurice Clarett's 5-yard TD run), then made arguably the program's greatest defensive stand ever when Miami had first-and-goal at the 2. LB Cie Grant, blitzing off the right edge, nearly had Ken Dorsey on the ground before he flung a fourth-down incompletion, ending the game.

The GOATS

Buckeyes QB Craig Krenzel had pedestrian passing numbers (7-of-21, 122 yards), but ran for a game-high 81 yards and avoided the 'Canes pass rush for a 17-yard completion to Michael Jenkins on fourth and 14 in the first overtime. Buckeyes S Michael Doss had nine tackles an interception and two pass deflections en route to being named defensive player of the game. Dorsey finished 28-of-43 for 296 yards and two TDs. TE Kellen Winslow caught 11 of those passes.

The goat

That's easy (if you're partial to Miami): Field judge Terry Porter will forever be associated with that late pass-interference flag that essentially gave OSU new life. ESPN tried to vindicate him with its production of "The Top 5 Reasons You Can't Blame the Referees for Miami losing the 2003 Fiesta Bowl," though we can't imagine it drew huge ratings in south Florida.

They said it

"I saw (Sharp) holding (Gamble) prior to the ball being put in the air. He was still holding him, pulling him down while the ball was in the air. I gave the signal for holding. Then, I realized it should be pass interference because the ball was in the air. … I replayed it in my mind. I wanted to make double sure it was the right call." — Porter (taken from a Tucson Citizen story)