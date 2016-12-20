Title games, worst to first: No. 3: Auburn 22, Oregon 19

Auburn's Cam Newton reacts after a touchdown during the first half of the BCS National Championship NCAA college football game against Oregon on Monday, Jan. 10, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) BCS156

Throughout the season, the Tampa Bay Times will rank all 18 previous college football national title games (dating to the start of the BCS era), from worst to first. Today: a buzzer-beating win for Auburn.

No. 3: Auburn 22, Oregon 19

Where/when: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Ariz; Jan. 10, 2011

It's ranked here because …

For one, it was decided on the game's final play. After four consecutive one-side title games (decided by an average margin of 16.8 points), the Ducks and Tigers orchestrated a riveting finish, capped by Wes Byrum's winning 19-yard field goal as time expired. Trailing by eight with 5:05 to play, Oregon recovered a fumble at the Auburn 40-yard line, leading to Darron Thomas' 2-yard TD via shovel pass to LaMichael James. On the ensuing two-point try, Thomas snagged an errant shotgun snap, rolled right and tossed a high fastball to leaping WR Jeff Maehl. From there, overtime seemed inevitable, especially when Tigers freshman Michael Dyer initially appeared to be tackled by Eddie Pleasant after gaining roughly 5 yards on an off-tackle run. No whistle was blown, and Dyer raced 32 more yards before being stopped (An ensuing officials' review showed Dyer's knee never hit the turf when he landed on Pleasant). Five plays later, Byrum kicked his way into Plains lore.

The GOATS

Dyer ran for 143 yards and was named offensive player of the game over Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton, who was merely sensational (329 total yards, two TDs) instead of supernatural on this night. DT Nick Fairley had five tackles, a sack and forced fumble, and was named defensive player of the game.

The goats

How 'bout the Oregon defense, for stopping despite no whistle on Dyer's bizarre run (Lesson to you youngsters: Play to the whistle.)

They said it

"Everybody was just staying calm. We've been through that before." — Newton on the Tigers' winning 73-yard drive