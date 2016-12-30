Martin Fennelly: Ohio State's Urban Meyer insists he has changed

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Urban Meyer seemed ready to check out seven years ago, in his mid 40s. His head and heart seemed about to explode. Meyer, the winning machine, had blown a transaxle.

Now he's 52 and living a more relaxed life, inner and outward joy and a bouncing baby grandson and all that.

Or so the story goes.

Grandpa Meyer is: trying.

Then somebody asked him about that missed chip-shot field goal late in the Michigan game. Could have cost Meyer's Ohio State Buckeyes. His insides must have churned.

"If you only knew," Meyer said. "I'm telling you, some day they're going to do an autopsy and someone is going to say, 'Who you got?' 'This Urban Meyer guy.' They're going to open me up and go, 'What is that? What is that?' 'That's that loss against Michigan State. That's that one against Alabama. That's that fourth-down call.' You can't explain it."

The guy has lost just five times the past five seasons.

Five times.

Eats him up.

Meyer is a winner anyway you slice it, or him. He takes a 61-5 record in five seasons at Ohio State into today's national semifinal against Clemson. Meyer has a career record of 165-28 for a winning percentage of .854, the highest in history for any coach with at least 10 years of experience at four-year colleges. He has won three national championships: two in Gainesville, one in Columbus.

The perpetual winner, driven by the thought of losing.

What happened to Meyer when he burned out at Florida can happen again.

He said he is on guard:

"You identify it. You identify it when you're starting to head in a direction, and you must have what I call 'mechanisms' in place."

Mechanisms. Machines. Urban.

Love it.

"I talk to our players about this all the time," he said. "Unfortunately, a lot of people's mechanisms are alcohol and drugs to get them through stuff. I'm not here to judge, but there's faith, there's family, there's friends. You learn how to disengage for a while. … The ones who have good mechanisms usually make it.

"I can tell you what it is now, what it always has been: faith and family and friends. Being able to disengage. I went through a period of time when I couldn't disengage. It's not a good thing. About three or four years. It was obsessive about being undefeated, which sounds silly when you think about it. Doesn't it sound silly when you say it?"

Meyer's cyborg focus hasn't faded, but he says he finds more time for living.

Why last week he watched film and there wasn't even football in it. He went to his daughter Nicki's home to watch the movie Deepwater Horizon. Would have never have thought that would happen.

"Me, neither," Meyer said. "And I actually watched it."

Now he draws circle routes to get to the front of the line to hold his first grandchild, Troy, Nicki's baby, who joined the Meyer depth chart on Dec. 4, same day Ohio State was selected for the playoffs. Meyer always wants that baby in his arms.

"It occupies a lot of my thought," Meyer said.

Urban Meyer has changed his life.

That's the story, anyway.

It's hard to believe that it has been 10 years since Meyer brought Florida to the desert to win his first national championship. The Gators beat Ohio State.

"It was a great moment," Meyer said. "My knees started shaking. Bill Parcells said once a team wins a championship of that magnitude, it's like a blood transfer. You're forever brothers."

The idea of losing, that's in his blood, too.

"The older you get, the better you get at hiding it," Meyer said with a small smile.

Guess we'll find out at the autopsy.

