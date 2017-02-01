USF gets late surge of signings

So much for that signing day swoon many projected for Bulls first-year coach Charlie Strong.

USF's fax machine briefly was thrust into overdrive early Wednesday afternoon when the Bulls hit on a trifecta of Miami Carol City standouts, and later got signatures from a pair of Jacksonville Lee standouts.

The late surge of signings gives USF 17 national letters of intent, including Miami Central WR Jernard Phillips, who has enrolled early. Depending on which recruiting service one consulted, the Bulls had only nine to 11 commitments entering the morning.

The class currently is ranked fifth and sixth in the American Athletic Conference by Rivals.com and 247Sports, respectively. Late last week, Rivals ranked the Bulls' group 12th in the conference.

Moreover, six signees are linemen, including TE Frederick Lloyd, the first to submit his letter of intent Wednesday.

"Right now … we have a really explosive quarterback and we can run very well, but it's all about linemen," Strong said shortly after noon on ESPNU. "And I just think that when you build a program, you've got to build it up front. We've got to go out and recruit offensive and defensive linemen to control the line of scrimmage."

USF signees are:

• ATH Duran Bell, Hillsborough

• S Naytron Culpepper, Miami Carol City

• WR Kevaughn Dingle, Miami Carol City

• DL Darrien Grant, Bradenton Southeast

• OG Demetris Harris, Jacksonville Lee

• LB Keirston Johnson, Jacksonville Lee

• S Mekhi LaPointe, Armwood

• TE Frederick Lloyd, Tift (Ga.) County

• OG Jean Marcellus, Jefferson

• WR Jernard Phillips, Miami Central*

• DL Kelvin Pinkney, Sarasota Booker

• CB Nick Roberts, Orange Park Oakleaf

• WR Randall St. Felix, Miami Dr. Krop

• CB Bentlee Sanders, Tampa Catholic

• OL Jeremiah Stafford, Citra North Marion

• DE Jabreel Stephens, Armwood

• DB Donelle Thomas, Miami Carol City

*early enrollee