USF lands nice surprise in Armwood DE Jabreel Stephens

National signing day was bearing down on the noon hour when USF landed its first surprise signature.

Armwood DE Jabreel Stephens, a former Louisville commitment, set off a mini-frenzy in his high school auditorium when he slipped on a USF visor during the Hawks' seven-player ceremony late Wednesday morning.

Stephens, who visited USF two weeks ago and got an in-home visit from assistant Shaun King and defensive coordinator Brian Jean-Mary last week, said he didn't reach his final decision until Tuesday night.

He was one of two Hawks to sign with the Bulls, joining S Mekhi LaPointe.

"USF came at me hard," said Stephens, who also got frequent calls from new coach Charlie Strong.

"I was comfortable talking to both coaches (King and Strong). I could talk to them about anything. Really, I felt comfortable. I felt at home."

As of noon, USF is believed to have received national letters of intent from 11 players including early enrollee Jernard Phillips.

• ATH Duran Bell, Hillsborough

• DL Darrien Grant, Bradenton Southeast

• S Mekhi LaPointe, Armwood

• TE Frederick Lloyd, Tift (Ga.) County

• OG Jean Marcellus, Jefferson

• WR Jernard Phillips, Miami Central*

• DL Kelvin Pinkney, Sarasota Booker

• CB Nick Roberts, Orange Park Oakleaf

• CB Bentlee Sanders, Tampa Catholic

• OL Jeremiah Stafford, Citra North Marion

• DE Jabreel Stephens, Armwood

*-early enrollee