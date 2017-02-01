USF lands nice surprise in Armwood DE Jabreel Stephens

National signing day was bearing down on the noon hour when USF landed its first surprise signature.
Armwood DE Jabreel Stephens, a former Louisville commitment, set off a mini-frenzy in his high school auditorium when he slipped on a USF visor during the Hawks' seven-player ceremony late Wednesday morning.
Stephens, who visited USF two weeks ago and got an in-home visit from assistant Shaun King and defensive coordinator Brian Jean-Mary last week, said he didn't reach his final decision until Tuesday night.
He was one of two Hawks to sign with the Bulls, joining S Mekhi LaPointe.
"USF came at me hard," said Stephens, who also got frequent calls from new coach Charlie Strong.
"I was comfortable talking to both coaches (King and Strong). I could talk to them about anything. Really, I felt comfortable. I felt at home."
As of noon, USF is believed to have received national letters of intent from 11 players including early enrollee Jernard Phillips.
• ATH Duran Bell, Hillsborough
• DL Darrien Grant, Bradenton Southeast
• S Mekhi LaPointe, Armwood
• TE Frederick Lloyd, Tift (Ga.) County
• OG Jean Marcellus, Jefferson
• WR Jernard Phillips, Miami Central*
• DL Kelvin Pinkney, Sarasota Booker
• CB Nick Roberts, Orange Park Oakleaf
• CB Bentlee Sanders, Tampa Catholic
• OL Jeremiah Stafford, Citra North Marion
• DE Jabreel Stephens, Armwood
*-early enrollee