USF's Marlon Mack leaving USF early for NFL draft

TAMPA — Marlon Mack, USF's all-time leading rusher and one of the backbones of the program's recent resurrection, will forgo his final year of eligibility and enter the NFL draft.

Mack, only the third player in state Division I-A history to amass three straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons, announced his decision in a Twitter post Thursday:

"The decision was not easy but after weeks of contemplating … I've decided to declare for the NFL draft. I would like to thank the University of South Florida for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love. … I will always be a Bull!!"

Mack rushed for 1,187 yards and 15 touchdowns this season in which USF won 11 games for the first time in program history.

A starter since his 275-yard, four-touchdown debut as a freshman in the 2014 opener against I-AA Western Carolina, the Sarasota native concludes his college career with 3,609 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns in 36 games.

USF hires former Texas offensive coordinator

TAMPA — USF hired former Texas offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert for the same role under new coach Charlie Strong.

Gilbert, 38, was on Strong's staff at Texas and also served as quarterbacks coach this season. UT's offense ranked 16th in Division I-A, averaging 491.3 yards per game. "Sterlin has put together a tremendous track record of developing players and producing highly productive offenses that build his players' strengths," Strong said.

It's Gilbert's fifth job in as many years. Before Texas, Gilbert was co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Tulsa (2015), Bowling Green (2014) and Eastern Illinois (2012-13), where he helped mold Jimmy Garoppolo into a top I-AA quarterbacks and an eventual second-round pick by the Patriots in 2014.

"I'm excited to join Coach Strong at South Florida and to get to work building on the great season they just had," Gilbert said. "We have some very talented players … and I am really looking forward to working with them and the great football talent in the state of Florida."

Another Gator gone

Florida's 2017 defense took another, expected hit as cornerback Jalen Tabor announced he would forgo his senior season to declare for the NFL draft.

Tabor, a 6-foot, 201-pound junior, is projected by some as a first-round pick. He was a two-time All-SEC selection and a key part of a dominant defense that carried UF to back-to-back SEC East titles. He's the fourth UF player to declare early, after cornerback Quincy Wilson, tackle David Sharpe and linebacker Alex Anzalone. Defensive lineman Caleb Brantley is expected to leave early, too.

MORE DRAFT: Joe Mixon, the Oklahoma running back who was suspended for the 2014 season after punching a woman in the face, will forgo his final two years of eligibility, according to multiple reports. "I promise not to waste the second chance that was given to me," Mixon, who set the school's single-season record for all-purpose yards this season, said in a statement. OU also will need to replace Samaje Perine, its career rushing leader who also declared for the draft this week.

FSU 2020 OPENER: Florida State and West Virginia will open the 2020 season on Sept. 5 in Atlanta. FSU coach Jimbo Fisher was born in Clarksburg, W. Va.

OBITUARY: Willie Evans, the star halfback of Buffalo's 1958 team that balked at competing in the Tangerine Bowl in Orlando because of a rule barring integrated football games, died. He was 79. UB's 1958 team accepted a berth to play in the bowl before being informed the school district that operated the stadium barred integrated games. UB, whose roster had one other black player along with Evans, left the decision to compete up to its players. They unanimously rejected the invitation.

Women's basketball: Imani Wright scored 22 to pace No. 6 Florida State (14-2, 2-1 ACC) over host North Carolina 90-77. … Arike Ogunbowale scored 22 to help No. 7 Notre Dame (14-2, 2-1 ACC) to a 92-72 win over visiting Wake Forest. … Myisha Hines-Allen had career highs of 31 points and 17 rebounds and scored four points in OT, lifting No. 8 Louisville (14-3, 2-1 ACC) to an 86-81 win over host Virginia.

