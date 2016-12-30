Washington Husky fans: Respect our Dawgs

"We want 'Bama."

I've heard it in a chant. I've seen it written on cardboard signs thrust into the air by jubilant fans as they watch their team throttle an opponent, believing their team can take down college football's royalty.

"We want 'Bama."

"Hmm, I don't know about that," I've thought to myself many times. Surely you don't want to see your team take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. Surely you don't want to see your team go up against Nick Saban and face the same ending as Texas in the 2009 season, LSU and definitely not Notre Dame or Michigan State in recent years.

But as I've finally joined the ranks of fans whose school has a matchup with the Tide, I get it.

Damn right we want 'Bama. And I am one proud University of Washington alumnus knowing that my Washington Huskies get a crack at taking down the unbeatable — as analysts want us to believe it — Tide.

I know what they're up against, and the rational fan in me respects every part of what Saban has done.

But I'll be damned if my alma mater isn't respected. We Seattle folks aren't just a bunch of grunge-listening, legal weed-smoking, coffee-drinking hipsters.

To be a Dawg means something special. It's purposefully misspelling that word. It's knowing the Huskies play in the Greatest Setting in College Football, because there's nothing like watching a game with the views of Lake Washington and Mt. Rainier staring you back in the face.

It's rocking to the sounds of George Clinton's Atomic Dog pregame at Husky Stadium, just before the team and mascot, Dubs, run onto the field through a cloud of smoke.

It's the announcer bellowing "Touchdowwwwwn, Washington" after the Huskies cross the goal line, as sirens blare and the crowd erupts into chants of "Go Huskies" and "Whose house? Dawgs' house."

The Huskies have had an amazing year. Chris Petersen has brought that 1990s swagger back to the great Pacific Northwest.

And yet the rest of the country keeps disrespecting our Dawgs.

After annihilating what the committee said was the eighth best team, there was debate on if the 12-win conference champion Huskies should still be in the playoff. Absurd.

There's this sense that the Huskies don't deserve to be on the same field as the other three playoff teams. Laughable.

We know that East Coast bias when we see it. Most of you so-called "fans" think you have the Dawgs figured out, but still don't know the Pac-12 is no longer the Pac-10 because our games come on past your bedtime. So you vault these other teams high in your mind. Suddenly losing to a good USC team seems worse than Clemson losing to an unranked Pitt team or nearly faltering to N.C. State at home.

The analysts and pundits will have you thinking, "Oh, Washington, they're in over their heads. They're ahead of schedule." We know it's a lie.

We know there's no such thing as peaking too early or arriving ahead of schedule. The Washington Huskies are in the College Football Playoff because they deserve to be in the College Football Playoff. They didn't trip and stumble to a 12-win season or have the Pac-12 handed to them.

We saw what Petersen was cooking while you East Coast elites were too busy treating the great city of Seattle as an isolated island. But now the Dawgs are off the island and in plain view. Sure, we'll wear the title of underDawg, but we won't bow down. As our fight song says, our opponents bow down to us.

LaVendrick Smith is a reporting intern for the Tampa Bay Times and proud alumnus (class of 2016) from the great University of Washington. He helped report on the Huskies last season for the UW's student newspaper, The Daily, and unlike the rest of the country is not shocked about UW's success this season.