Assistant rode with Reaves

  • Times wires

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 8:38pm

New Oregon wide receivers coach Jimmie Dougherty was the passenger with David Reaves at the time of Reaves' arrest early Sunday on charges of DUI, reckless driving and reckless endangerment, the school's athletic department said Tuesday.

"As articulated by the Eugene Police Department, the case against Reaves is open and the passenger was not charged with a crime," the school said a statement attributed to the athletic department.

The school did not immediately respond when asked by the Oregonian whether Dougherty had been or would be disciplined.

Reaves, who followed new Ducks head coach Willie Taggart from USF, was placed on administrative leave and will be fired, Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens announced Sunday morning.

CLEMSON: Todd Bates will be the defensive line coach and Mickey Conn will coach safeties, taking over for retired tackles coach Dan Brooks and ends coach Marion Hobby, who was hired by the Jaguars.

NOTRE DAME: Former quarterback Tommy Rees is returning to his alma mater as quarterbacks coach.

Basketball

'NOVA STUNNED: Katin Reinhardt hit two free throws with 11.6 seconds left, Jalen Brunson missed a layup at the buzzer and host Marquette roared back from a 17-point deficit to upset top-ranked Villanova (19-2, 7-2 Big East) 74-72. The Golden Eagles overcame poor free-throw shooting and lackluster stretches in the first half to pull off the upset, causing fans to storm the court.

NO. 18 W. VA. 85, NO. 2 KANSAS 69: Esa Ahmad broke out of a shooting slump with a career-high 27 points for the Mountaineers, who beat the Jayhawks (18-2, 7-1 Big 12) for the fourth straight time at home and snapped Kansas' 18-game winning streak.

NO. 12 UVA 71, NO. 14 N. DAME 54: London Perrantes scored 22 for the visiting Cavaliers (16-3, 6-2 ACC), who beat the Irish for the 10th straight time and inched closer to conference leaders FSU and North Carolina.

WOMEN: Gabby Williams had a triple double and No. 1 UConn extended its NCAA-record winning streak to 94 games by beating East Carolina 91-44. The Huskies (19-0, 7-0 AAC) matched their record of 34 straight road victories.

Miami football schedule

Sept. 2: vs. Bethune-Cookman

Sept. 9: at Arkansas State

Sept. 16: at Florida State

Sept. 23: vs. Toledo

Sept. 29 (Fri.): at Duke

Oct. 7: OFF

Oct. 12 (Thurs.): vs. Georgia Tech

Oct. 21: vs. Syracuse

Oct. 28: at North Carolina

Nov. 4: vs. Virginia Tech

Nov. 11: vs. Notre Dame

Nov. 18: vs. Virginia

Nov. 24 (Fri.): at Pitt

FSU football schedule

Sept. 2: vs. Alabama (neutral site in Atlanta)

Sept. 9: vs. Louisiana-Monroe

Sept. 16: vs. Miami

Sept. 23: vs. N.C. State

Sept. 30: at Wake Forest

Oct. 7: OFF

Oct. 14: at Duke

Oct. 21: vs. Louisville

Oct. 27 (Fri.): at Boston College

Nov. 4: vs. Syracuse

Nov. 11: at Clemson

Nov. 18: vs. Delaware State

Nov. 25: vs. Florida

