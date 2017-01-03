Barry, Gators defeat Mississippi in basketball

GAINESVILLE — Canyon Barry tied a season high with 20 points, KeVaughn Allen added 14 and No. 24 Florida beat Mississippi 70-63 on Tuesday night.

Overcoming a cold shooting start, the Gators built a 19-point lead that the Rebels only managed to get to single digits twice in the second half.

Deandre Burnett's 3-pointer cut Florida's big lead to 42-34 with 14:18 remaining. The Gators (11-3, 2-0 SEC) responded with an 11-0 run.

Ole Miss got within 69-63 on Burnett's layup with 20.1 seconds remaining. But the Rebels couldn't complete the rally, even with UF's Kasey Hill missing four consecutive free throws and Chris Chiozza missing another.

Devin Robinson added 11 points for Florida, 2-0 at the recently renovated O'Connell Center. Hill had eight points, five rebounds and five assists, but he also had five turnovers.

Barry, averaging 10.9 points coming in, had been in a 5-for-24 slump on 3-pointers, but Tuesday hit 3 of 6 3s and overall was 8-of-14 from the field.

"They found me in good positions to score, and I was able to knock them down," Barry said.

Mississippi (9-5, 0-2) turned it over 14 times in the first 17 minutes and finished with 21.

The Gators next host Tennessee at 5:15 Saturday, trying to start 3-0 in league play for the fourth time in the last five years.

NO. 13 Wisconsin 75, No. 25 INDIANA 68: Ethan Happ scored 19 points and Bronson Koenig added 17 for the visiting Badgers, who have won nine straight. Wisconsin sealed it with late free throws. The Hoosiers have lost 16 of the last 18 in this series.

Football

TWO GATORS off to nfl: Cornerback Quincy Wilson and offensive tackle David Sharpe are the first Gators this season to leave school for the NFL draft. Defensive back Duke Dawson said he will return for his senior season. UF now awaits word from cornerback Jalen Tabor and defensive tackle Caleb Brantley. Both are expected to turn pro. Also, center Cam Dillard, who started eight games this season and 19 over the last two years, said he intends to transfer.

INDIANA: Tennessee offensive coordinator Mike DeBord was hired in the same role by the Hoosiers. The Muncie, Ind. native has deep ties to the state.

MIAMI: Running back Joe Yearby will skip his senior season.

MINNESOTA: Coach Tracy Claeys was fired. Last month Claeys tweeted support for players during their two-day boycott that protested the suspensions of 10 players for their alleged roles in a reported rape in September. He was criticized by victims' rights groups and faculty on campus. Athletic director Mark Coyle said the firing wasn't about one incident: "We need a leader who sets high expectations athletically, academically and socially.'' As he left campus, Claeys responded to questions by repeating the phrase, "Enjoy the winter."

OHIO STATE: Defensive back Gareon Conley will skip his senior season.

OKLAHOMA: Running back Samaje Perine will skip his senior season. He became Oklahoma's career rushing leader during Monday's 35-19 Sugar Bowl win over Auburn. He finished with 4,122 yards, 4 ahead of 1978 Heisman winner Billy Sims.

TENNESSEE: Receiver Josh Malone and defensive end Derek Barnett will skip their senior seasons Malone caught 50 passes for 972 yards and 11 touchdowns, all team bests. Barnett has a Vols-record 33 career sacks.

WAKE FOREST: Coach Dave Clawson received an eight-year extension through 2024.

WASHINGTON: Safety Budda Baker, defensive tackle Elijah Qualls and cornerback Sidney Jones will skip their senior seasons. All are projected as high-round NFL picks.

WISCONSIN: Linebacker T.J. Watt will skip his senior season. He would join his older brothers — Texans defensive end J.J. Watt and Chargers fullback Derek Watt — in the NFL.