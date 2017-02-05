Florida State routs Clemson for largest ACC win in school history

TALLAHASSEE — Leonard Hamilton wishes he could bottle up Florida State's performance so he can sprinkle it on his players during the final month of the regular season.

You can't blame him after the Seminoles made 17 3-pointers and scored 35 off 22 turnovers en route to their biggest ACC victory ever Sunday.

Dwayne Bacon tied a career high with 29 points to lead No. 15 FSU to a 109-61 blowout of Clemson in front of an announced 10,868 at the Tucker Center to secure its largest winning margin in conference play, topping a 36-point win over Virginia in 1994.

FSU (20-4, 8-3 ACC) rode its leading scorer and received timely contributions from its loaded bench to reach 20 wins at the earliest point in program history.

"We're getting close to being who we are," Hamilton said. "We're a team that needs to play with that junkyard dog mentality in order for us to be successful. We got to get deflections and be aggressive with our defensive effort. We have to do all the little things."

The rising Seminoles, who led by as many as 51, continue to make a statement in the league, sitting just behind No. 12 North Carolina atop the standings.

Bacon found his stroke early, scoring 18 in the first half, and finished 10-of-14 from the field with six 3-pointers.

"I was feeling it from deep all game," Bacon said after tying his point total from a Dec. 31 win over Virginia.

After losing by double digits on the road at Georgia Tech and Syracuse last week, FSU rebounded with two impressive wins against Miami and Clemson (13-9, 3-7).

TEMPLE 83, USF 74: Daniel Dingle made a career-high six 3-pointers and scored 22 for the host Owls (13-11, 4-7 AAC), who shot 54 percent from the floor to hand the Bulls (6-16, 0-11) their 11th straight loss.

NO. 10 WISCONSIN 65, INDIANA 60: Ethan Happ scored 20 and the host Badgers (20-3, 9-1 Big Ten) won their seventh straight.

Women: Bulls falter

The USF-Memphis game was the only sporting event — college or pro — to go head-to-head with Super Bowl LI. And for one night, the Bulls probably were grateful for the inconspicuousness.

Less than three weeks after defeating the Tigers by 30, the No. 20 Bulls (18-4, 7-2 AAC) struggled again from long range in a 62-57 loss to the host Tigers (11-12, 4-6). USF sank 5 of 24 3-pointers and is 11-of-46 from long range (23.9 percent) in its past two games.

Trailing by nine with less than six minutes left, the Bulls cut their deficit to 54-53 on Laia Flores' jumper with 2:11 left, but Cheyenne Creighton (22 points) answered with a layup on the other end. Memphis hit 5 of 6 free throws in the last 26 seconds.

UCONN STREAK HITS 97: Napheesa Collier had 24 points and nine rebounds as the top-ranked Huskies beat visiting Tulsa 96-50 to extend their NCAA record with their 97th straight victory. UConn (22-0, 10-0 AAC) goes for 98 in a row when it visits Cincinnati on Tuesday.

NO. 3 MARYLAND 92, INDIANA 56: Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 23, and the visiting Terrapins (23-1, 11-0 Big Ten) won their 11th straight.

NO. 4 S.C. 79, ARKANSAS 49: Alaina Coates had 18 points and a career-best 19 rebounds for the visiting Gamecocks (20-2, 10-1 SEC).

NO. 5 MISS. ST. 70, MISSOURI 53: Dominique Dillingham scored a career-high 24, and the host Bulldogs (22-1, 8-1 SEC) forced 29 turnovers.

NO. 10 WASH. 79, COLO. 75: Kelsey Plum had 28 points,and Chantel Osahor had 20 points and 16 rebounds for the visiting Huskies (22-3, 10-2 Pac-12), who have won eight of nine.

LAWSUIT: Thousands of current and former college athletes could receive $5,000 or more from an agreement to settle part of an antitrust lawsuit against the NCAA, Steve Berman, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, estimated. The NCAA and 11 conferences reached a $208.7 million settlement Friday in the class-action suit brought by players over the value of an athletic scholarship.

Times staff writer Joey Knight contributed to this report.