No. 20 FSU basketball earns huge road win over No. 12 Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - DECEMBER 31: The Florida State Seminoles bench reacts after beating the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena on December 31, 2016 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images) 669724857

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — For all Dwayne Bacon had done to give No. 20 Florida State a chance to win at Virginia, he went into the final seconds feeling responsible for giving it a chance to lose by being out of position when the Cavaliers' Kyle Guy hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 8.8 seconds left.

Lucky for the Seminoles, on a career night for the sophomore, he converted his one chance to make amends, hitting the winning 3-pointer with four seconds left as FSU won its 10th straight and handed the 12th-ranked Cavaliers just their second loss in their past 37 ACC home games, 60-58 Saturday.

"I thought I had messed up when Kyle Guy hit the shot and I didn't go all the way down on the baseline," Bacon said.

His winner, giving him 26 of his career-high 29 points after halftime, was a stepback with forward Isaiah Wilkins in his face.

"I'm a guy that I want the ball in my hands in the last minutes of a game, no matter what type of situation it is," Bacon said. "I had already hit five 3s, so I was just like, 'I'll try this.' "

Bacon scored the last seven during a 9-0 run for the Seminoles (14-1, 2-0 ACC) that turned a 51-49 deficit into a 56-51 lead, then was the obvious choice to try to answer after Guy got free in the right corner, giving Virginia (11-2, 1-1) a 58-57 lead.

"We went to him repeatedly, and he pulled us out," Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton said.

HOUSTON 70, USF 56: The visiting Cougars took the lead for good with a 12-2 run in the final 21/2 minutes of the first half, and the Bulls (6-7, 0-2 AAC) lost their fourth in five games. "We wanted to beat Houston, not just hang with them," USF coach Orlando Antigua said. "We're preparing to try to go out and beat teams. And we've shown we have to be consistent in order to do that. … We've got to do a better job going forward." Houston (11-3, 2-0) hit 15 3-pointers.

MIAMI 81, N.C. STATE 63: Ja'Quan Newton scored 21 for the host Hurricanes (11-2) in an ACC opener. Miami expanded a nine-point lead at halftime to 61-43 on Ebuka Izundu's tip-in with 7:23 left in the game.

UCF 77, TEMPLE 53: Tacko Fall and Matt Williams scored 17 each for the host Knights (11-3, 2-0 AAC), who set a conference record by holding the Owls to 11 first-half points.

NO. 1 'NOVA 80, NO. 10 CREIGHTON 70: Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 27 for the visiting Wildcats (14-0, 2-0 Big East), who extended their school-record win streak to 20 games by handing the Bluejays (13-1, 1-1) their first loss.

VA. TECH 89, NO. 5 DUKE 75: Justin Bibbs scored 18 for the host Hokies, who won their eighth straight and snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Blue Devils (12-2) in an ACC opener. Duke played without preseason All-America Grayson Allen, who was suspended indefinitely by coach Mike Krzyzewski after tripping an Elon player Dec. 21.

NO. 6 L'VILLE 77, NO. 16 INDIANA 62: Donovan Mitchell scored a career-high 25 in Indianapolis for the Cardinals (12-2), who closed out their nonconference schedule with three wins over top 20 teams. The Hoosiers (10-4) lost for the second time in four days.

NO. 7 GONZAGA 81, PACIFIC 61: Jordan Mathews scored 16 and fueled a big second-half run to help the visiting Bulldogs (14-0, 2-0 West Coast) continue the best start in school history. Gonzaga trailed by eight with 17:13 left before going on a 25-4 run.

GA. TECH 75, NO. 9 UNC 63: Josh Okogie scored 26 for the host Yellow Jackets, who stunned the Tar Heels (12-3) in an ACC opener. North Carolina committed a season-high 20 turnovers.

Football

CITRUS BOWL: Sophomore running back Derrius Guice did an excellent job of stepping in for Leonard Fournette, running for 138 yards including a 70-yard touchdown and catching a scoring pass to help No. 19 LSU (8-4) to a 29-9 victory over No. 15 Louisville (9-4) in Orlando. Guice had to fill Fournette's shoes when the junior decided to skip the bowl game to concentrate on the NFL draft.

TAXSLAYER BOWL: Freshman Dedrick Mills ran for a career-high 169 yards and a touchdown, leading Georgia Tech (9-4) to a 33-18 victory over Kentucky in Jacksonville. It was the seventh-most rushing yards in bowl history, earning Mills, who was suspended twice this season, the game MVP trophy.

OUTBACK BOWL: Florida offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier knows that ranking 112th and 116th in the nation in total offense during his first two seasons will be unacceptable moving forward. But he said he still approaches every game, including Monday's Outback Bowl against Iowa at Raymond James Stadium, assuming that his group can do some damage. "Confidence every time," he said. "Confidence that every day we go out here, we're gonna be better and we're gonna get better."

USF: Tight ends coach David Reaves, one of three coaches to serve on staff for the entire Willie Taggart era, is joining his old boss at Oregon, footballscoop.com reported. Additionally, director of football operations Sharrod Everett confirmed he also is joining Taggart's new staff.

Times staff writer Joey Knight and correspondents Jeff Odom and Ethan Bauer contributed to this report.