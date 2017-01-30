USF athletic director Mark Harlan tweets that he's staying put

TAMPA — In the spirit of verbal commitment season, USF athletic director Mark Harlan made one Monday morning via Twitter.

Amid reports he's in contention for the same job at Arizona (his alma mater), Harlan indicated he's staying put. "Let there be no doubt to our student-athletes, coaches/staff & supporters that the Harlan's(sic) are 100% USF BULLS," he tweeted.

When later asked if he wished to further address his tweet, Harlan texted, "Speaks for itself!!"

Harlan earned his bachelor's (political science) and master's (education) degrees from Arizona, where he met his wife, Carolyn. The school is seeking a replacement for Greg Byrne, who took the same job at Alabama.

UA's search continues, though the school has hired senior associate AD Erika Hanson Barnes on an interim basis.

Men's basketball

AP POLL: Gonzaga, the last unbeaten team in Division I-A, moved to No. 1 for the second time in school history.

"We've done it before," Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. "You have to understand the only poll we want to be No. 1 at is the one at the end of the year. These things just kind of track who's winning and who's losing. I will say as we get deeper into the season, the polls get more accurate because everybody begins to get a feel for everyone's schedule."

FSU fell from sixth to No. 15, and Florida rose a spot to No. 24. No. 25 Northwestern entered the poll for the first time since 2009-10. Xavier dropped out.

KANSAS: Sophomore Carlton Bragg, who remains indefinitely suspended from the third-ranked Jayhawks, has been charged in City of Lawrence (Kan.) Municipal Court with possession of drug paraphernalia. Two glass smoking devices with residue were seized during a KU police investigation into a reported rape in December at the residence where the basketball team and other male students live.

NORTH CAROLINA: The No. 12 Tar Heels won't have swingman Theo Pinson for a second straight game because of an ankle injury.

XAVIER: Sophomore point guard Edmond Sumner has a torn ACL in his left knee and will miss the rest of the season.

Women's basketball

TENN. 76, NO. 5 S.C. 74: Jamie Nared had a career-high 27 points including two tiebreaking free throws with 5.9 seconds left to help the Vols end a 29-game SEC home winning streak by the Gamecocks (18-2, 8-1). South Carolina rallied from 11 points down in the final six minutes to tie the score at 74.

AP POLL: No. 20 USF moved up three spots, and FSU remained at No. 6. No. 24 Syracuse and No. 25 Kentucky re-entered as Kansas State and Virginia Tech dropped out. UConn remained a unanimous No. 1.

