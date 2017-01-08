USF hires Brian Jean-Mary as defensive coordinator

TAMPA — USF hired former Texas linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary as defensive coordinator and ex-Bucs assistant Charlie Williams as receivers coach, the school said Sunday.

Jean-Mary (pronounced JON-muh-REE), an Apopka native, has followed new Bulls coach Charlie Strong throughout Strong's head-coaching jobs at Texas (2014-16) and Louisville (2010-14).

"Brian has been a big part of assembling and coaching some of the best defenses in college football over the last 14 years and is ready for the next step to defensive coordinator," Strong said in a statement.

Williams coached receivers under Strong at Texas last season, and held the same role with the Bucs from 1996-2001.

Jean-Mary has never served as a defensive coordinator in four Division I-A stops. USF finished 120th nationally in total defense (482 yards per game) and 84th in stopping the run (196.5) last season.

"We have some terrific talent at USF and in the state of Florida and I'm excited to be back in the state and getting to work building the Bulls defense," Jean-Mary said.

MORE FOOTBALL: California fired coach Sonny Dykes after four seasons in which academics improved but there was only one bowl appearance. Dykes replaced Jeff Tedford, who was fired after the 2012 season and became the Bucs offensive coordinator a year later but had preseason health problems and eventually was released from his contract. Dykes went 19-30 overall (10-26 Pac-12). … Ohio State receiver Noah Brown will skip his final two years to enter the NFL draft.

Women's basketball: FSU rolls past Duke

TALLAHASSEE — Shakayla Thomas scored 22 and No. 6 FSU beat No. 13 Duke 69-45 in front of a program-record 6,687 at the Tucker Center. The previous high was 6,440 against UConn in 2009. The Seminoles (15-2, 3-1 ACC) never trailed. The Blue Devils (14-2, 2-1) came in leading the ACC in field goal percentage, but shot 15 of 59, a season-worst 25.4 percent. Duke's Rebecca Greenwell, third in the ACC in scoring (18.9), had two points.

GATORS ROUTED AT HOME: A'ja Wilson had 23 points and 13 rebounds and Alaina Coates had 14 points and 13 rebounds as No. 5 South Carolina defeated host Florida 81-62. The Gamecocks (13-1, 3-0 SEC) led 47-24 at halftime in their eighth straight victory over the Gators (9-6, 0-3), who shot a season-low 36.5 percent. Delicia Washington led Florida with 18 points.

NO. 4 MISS. ST. 74, TENN. 64: Blair Schaefer made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:39 left as the Bulldogs (17-0, 3-0 SEC) capitalized on superior depth to win in Knoxville for the first time in 16 attempts. Mississippi State, once 0-36 in the series, has won three straight over the Vols. The Bulldogs host UF on Thursday.

NO. 7 ND 67, NO. 14 MIAMI 55: Marina Mabrey scored 15 for the visiting Irish (15-2, 3-1 ACC). Jessica Thomas scored 15 for the Hurricanes (13-3, 2-2).

No. 8 Louisville 73, Pitt 52: Mariya Moore scored 12 of her 18 in the second half for the host Cardinals (15-3, 3-1 ACC).

No. 12 Wash. 82, No. 9 UCLA 70: Kelsey Plum scored 39 and Chantel Osahor had 19 points and 16 rebounds as the host Huskies beat the Bruins (11-4, 2-2 Pac-12).

MEN: Rodney Purvis scored 17 and host UConn beat UCF 64-49. The Knights (12-4, 3-1 American Athletic Conference) shot 33 percent and had a five-game winning streak end. Tacko Falls, UCF's 7-foot-6 center who was shooting 80 percent, was scoreless for the second straight game and had three rebounds. … Lonzo Ball scored 21 and No. 4 UCLA beat visiting Stanford 89-75. The Bruins (16-1, 3-1 Pac-12) led all the way.

