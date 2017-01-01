Colts 24, Jaguars 20

Beloved LB goes off with a win

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts linebacker Robert Mathis left football the way he wanted when Andrew Luck threw a 1-yard TD pass to Jack Doyle with nine seconds left, setting off a frenzied postgame farewell celebration. "You just don't want it to end, but to be in position to say goodbye to the fans and the teammates the way they did, I can't ask for anything more," Mathis said. "I was extremely nervous, like more than usual for some reason. I guess for obvious reasons."



24



20