Colts 24, Jaguars 20

  • Times wires

Sunday, January 1, 2017 8:23pm

    Beloved LB goes off with a win

    INDIANAPOLIS — Colts linebacker Robert Mathis left football the way he wanted when Andrew Luck threw a 1-yard TD pass to Jack Doyle with nine seconds left, setting off a frenzied postgame farewell celebration. "You just don't want it to end, but to be in position to say goodbye to the fans and the teammates the way they did, I can't ask for anything more," Mathis said. "I was extremely nervous, like more than usual for some reason. I guess for obvious reasons."

