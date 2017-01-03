Recreation Notebook: Chassahowitzka Fishing Tournament set for February

The second annual Chassahowitzka Fishing Tournament will take place on Feb. 11.

The captains meeting will be at 5 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Chassahowitzka River Lodge, 8501 W Miss Maggie Drive, Homosassa. The entry fee is $50 per angler, with entries at the captains meeting only. All anglers must be present at that meeting.

The awards ceremony will be held along with the fish fry at 1 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Chassahowitzka Community Center, 10300 S Riveria Drive, Homosassa. One meal ticket is included with the entry fee; additional tickets are $5 per person.

Tournament proceeds will benefit the restoration and maintenance of the Chassahowitzka Community Center. The current need is replacement of the air conditioning.

Cash prizes will be awarded for each division — trout, redfish and Calcutta. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

For information, call Sue Jacobs at (217) 521-2191 or Tom Blake at (352) 212-9707.

YMCA KICKBALL TOURNAMENT: As part of its Friday Night Done Right events, the Hernando County YMCA on Mariner Boulevard in Spring Hill will play host to a kickball tournament at 7 p.m. Jan. 6.

The tournament is open to all county youth, both high school and middle school. There is no fee. There will be prizes for the winning team and snacks for all competitors.

For information, call (352) 688-9622 or (352) 596-8000.

TOGA RUN USA: The Hernando County Fairgrounds in Brooksville will host the TOGA Run USA on Feb. 4.

The 5K race will run around the trails of the property starting at 7:30 a.m. The race will end at the site of the Greek Festival, which is taking place that weekend.

The schedule of events is available at togarunusa.com, where interested runners may also register. Entry fees are $35 for adults and $20 for kids until Feb. 2. Online registration ends on Feb. 2. Runners may still register the day of the race for $40.

All finishers will receive a medal. Prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female competitors in each age group. Team awards will also be given out for most creative toga decor, most spirited team and largest team. All participants will receive a swag bag that includes a reusable bag, a toga, a race bib and an admission ticket to the Greek Festival.

For information, send email to info@togarunusa.com.

PHSC SPORTING CLAYS TOURNAMENT: The Pasco-Hernando State College Foundation will hold its second annual Sporting Clays Tournament on Jan. 27 at Tampa Bay Sporting Clays, 10514 Ehren Cutoff, Land O'Lakes.

Opportunities are available for sponsorships, teams and individual participants. Participants will receive 50 targets, a team cart, lunch, beverages, an awards banquet dinner, official tournament apparel and ammunition.

Sponsors and teams will be recognized in promotional materials, including the PHSC website, publications and the event program. For tournament information and sponsorship opportunities, visit phsc.edu/foundation/events or call (727) 816-3410.

Tournament proceeds will benefit the PHSC Foundation to support students and programs that enhance the development of educational opportunities at PHSC.

JUNIOR REAPERS COMPETITION: CrossFit Spring Hill will host its first kids competition, the 2017 Junior Reapers, on Jan. 28 at 13449 Chambord St., west of Brooksville.

The event will begin at 6 a.m. Interested parties may register at boxtribetracker.com/1666/reg/. Divisions include Girls ages 9-11, Boys ages 9-11, Girls ages 12-15 and Boys ages 12-15.

The minimum standards for each competitor are: Weighted run (5-10 lbs.), box or plate jump (14-20 inches), air squats, one-arm dumbbell G2OH (5-10 lbs.), burpees, deadlift (25-35 lbs.), power clean (25-35 lbs.) and push press (25-35 lbs.) for ages 9-11. For ages 12-15, weighted run (10-15 lbs.), box or plate jump (20-24 inches), air squats, one-arm dumbbell G2OH (10-15 lbs.), burpees, deadlift (35-45 lbs.), power clean (35-45 lbs.) and push press (35-45 lbs.).

For information, call CrossFit Spring Hill at (352) 232-7516.

Contact Derek J. LaRiviere at derekjlariviere@gmail.com or (352) 584-6337.