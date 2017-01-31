Recreation Notebook for Feb. 3

The city of Brooksville will dedicate the field at Tom Varn Stadium to the late Ernie Chatman. Chatman was a longtime Hernando County School District employee, coach and mentor to many children over a 40-year career. The field being dedicated is the home field for the Hernando High School varsity and junior varsity softball program. The dedication will take place 6:45 p.m. Feb. 21, prior to the Hernando varsity home opener against Nature Coast Technical High School. The Chatman family, along with the Varn family, will be in attendance, as well as other school district employees and School Board members.

SPRING HILL MRI WINS TITLE: Last month, the Brooksville Parks and Recreation Department crowned its 2016 Fall Women's Softball League champion — the team sponsored by Spring Hill MRI, which took the title by defeating LaRocca Contracting Services Inc. 8-2. Coached by Kay Cozart, the victorious team's roster included: Kathryn Smith, Ashlee Rodgers, Laura Harvey, Christal Holmes, Wilene Smith, Rachael Wright, Charise Thomas, Trish Branch, Heather Krasnewski, Heather Moore, Becca Cozart, Ronda Cozart, Tara Stefan and Stephanie Tapley.

HERNANDO BASEBALL GOLF TOURNAMENT: The Hernando Baseball Boosters will hold their annual golf tournament Feb. 18 at Southern Hills Plantation Club in Brooksville. The cost is $75 per person or $300 per foursome. All proceeds go to Leopard Baseball. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m., with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. For information, contact Patrick Skipper at (352) 442-3498 or fotoskip@gmail.com.

HERNANDO SPORTSMAN'S CLUB: The Hernando Sportsman's Club offers firearms safety classes. The next class dates are scheduled for Feb. 1, Feb. 18 and March 1. There will also be a special "ladies only" class on March 18. All classes will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hernando Sportsman's Club at 16121 Commercial Way, north of Weeki Wachee. This is an introductory class for new shooters. It will include instruction, live-fire training on the range and a lunch break. All materials and equipment will be provided, including the use of a .22-caliber firearm, ammunition, earplugs and eye protection. The fee is $60, and completion of the class provides the required documentation to apply for a Florida concealed-carry permit. Advance registration is required. Registration for the classes can be completed by calling (352) 597-9931. The club also will sponsor a Machine Gun Shoot at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 26. Several cars, trucks, and assorted targets will be destroyed. Rifles and pistols also will be allowed. The entry fee is $20 per shooter. No tracers or incendiary ammunition. Must be 18 years old to shoot. Spectator admission is $2, and kids under 15 are free with an adult. Bring eye and hearing protection.

CHASSAHOWITZKA FISHING TOURNAMENT: The second annual Chassahowitzka Fishing Tournament will take place on Feb. 11. The captains meeting will be at 5 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Chassahowitzka River Lodge, 8501 W Miss Maggie Drive, Homosassa. The entry fee is $50 per angler, with entries at the captains meeting only. All anglers must be present at that meeting. The awards ceremony will be held along with the fish fry at 1 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Chassahowitzka Community Center, 10300 S Riveria Drive, Homosassa. One meal ticket is included with the entry fee; additional tickets are $5 per person. Tournament proceeds will benefit the restoration and maintenance of the Chassahowitzka Community Center. The current need is replacement of the air conditioning. Cash prizes will be awarded for each division — trout, redfish and Calcutta. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For information, call Sue Jacobs at (217) 521-2191 or Tom Blake at (352) 212-9707.

Contact Derek J. LaRiviere at derekjlariviere@gmail.com or (352) 584-6337.