Recreation Notebook for Jan. 20

Last month, the Brooksville Department of Parks and Recreation crowned its Fall Men's Softball League champion.

The team sponsored by CrossFit Spring Hill took the title, defeating Brooksville Hillbilly Bums 28-20 in the final.

CrossFit (13-5) tied for first in the regular season with JCR Alligators, but the Spring Hill club advanced through the double-elimination postseason tournament without a loss.

Coached by Jason Branch, the victorious team's roster included: Danny Aiello, Anthony Aiello, Luis Reyna, Chris Fratianni, Joe Campbell, Jeff Roxby, Jimmy Jones, Jason Davis, Austin Brooks, Louie Castogloria, Jeff Edmonds, Tomas Uribe, Dean Wright, and Anthony Padavano.

PHSC SIGNS LOCAL VOLLEYBALL STANDOUT: Pasco-Hernando State College recently signed Crystal River High School standout Abby Epstein to attend and play volleyball for the Conquistadors.

Epstein was a three-year varsity starter as a middle blocker and led her team in kills (362) as a senior season.

Epstein was the Class 6A, District 7 leader in kills, blocks and aces. She was also named the Florida Athletic Coaches Association Region 8 District 6A Player of the Year and was selected to play on the association's all-star team.

HERNANDO SPORTSMAN'S CLUB: The Hernando Sportsman's Club offers firearms safety classes. The next class dates are scheduled for Jan. 21, Feb. 1, Feb. 18 and March 1. There will also be a special "ladies only" class on March 18.

All classes will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hernando Sportsman's Club at 16121 Commercial Way, north of Weeki Wachee.

This is an introductory class for new shooters. It will include instruction, live-fire training on the range and a lunch break. All materials and equipment will be provided, including the use of a .22-caliber firearm, ammunition, earplugs and eye protection.

The fee is $60, and completion of the class provides the required documentation to apply for a Florida concealed-carry permit. Advance registration is required.

Registration for the classes can be completed by calling (352) 597-9931.

CHASSAHOWITZKA FISHING TOURNAMENT: The second annual Chassahowitzka Fishing Tournament will take place on Feb. 11.

The captains meeting will be at 5 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Chassahowitzka River Lodge, 8501 W Miss Maggie Drive, Homosassa. The entry fee is $50 per angler, with entries at the captains meeting only. All anglers must be present at that meeting.

The awards ceremony will be held along with the fish fry at 1 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Chassahowitzka Community Center, 10300 S Riveria Drive, Homosassa. One meal ticket is included with the entry fee; additional tickets are $5 per person.

Tournament proceeds will benefit the restoration and maintenance of the Chassahowitzka Community Center. The current need is replacement of the air conditioning.

Cash prizes will be awarded for each division — trout, redfish and Calcutta. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

For information, call Sue Jacobs at (217) 521-2191 or Tom Blake at (352) 212-9707.

TOGA RUN USA: The Hernando County Fairgrounds in Brooksville will host the TOGA Run USA on Feb. 4.

The 5K race will run around the trails of the property starting at 7:30 a.m. The race will end at the site of the Greek Festival, which is taking place that weekend.

The schedule of events is available at togarunusa.com, where interested runners may also register. Entry fees are $35 for adults and $20 for kids until Feb. 2. Online registration ends on Feb. 2. Runners may still register the day of the race for $40.

All finishers will receive a medal. Prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female competitors in each age group. Team awards will also be given out for most creative toga decor, most spirited team and largest team. All participants will receive a swag bag that includes a reusable bag, a toga, a race bib and an admission ticket to the Greek Festival.

For information, send email to info@togarunusa.com.

PHSC SPORTING CLAYS TOURNAMENT: The Pasco-Hernando State College Foundation will have its second annual Sporting Clays Tournament on Jan. 27 at Tampa Bay Sporting Clays, 10514 Ehren Cutoff, Land O'Lakes.

Opportunities are available for sponsorships, teams and individual participants. Participants will receive 50 targets, a team cart, lunch, beverages, an awards banquet dinner, official tournament apparel and ammunition.

Sponsors and teams will be recognized in promotional materials, including the PHSC website, publications and the event program. For tournament information and sponsorship opportunities, visit phsc.edu/foundation/events or call (727) 816-3410.

Tournament proceeds will benefit the PHSC Foundation to support students and programs that enhance the development of educational opportunities at PHSC.

JUNIOR REAPERS COMPETITION: CrossFit Spring Hill will host its first kids competition, the 2017 Junior Reapers, on Jan. 28 at 13449 Chambord St., west of Brooksville.

The event will begin at 6 a.m. Interested parties may register at boxtribetracker.com/1666/reg/. Divisions include Girls ages 9-11, Boys ages 9-11, Girls ages 12-15 and Boys ages 12-15.

The minimum standards for each competitor are: Weighted run (5-10 lbs.), box or plate jump (14-20 inches), air squats, one-arm dumbbell G2OH (5-10 lbs.), burpees, deadlift (25-35 lbs.), power clean (25-35 lbs.) and push press (25-35 lbs.) for ages 9-11. For ages 12-15, weighted run (10-15 lbs.), box or plate jump (20-24 inches), air squats, one-arm dumbbell G2OH (10-15 lbs.), burpees, deadlift (35-45 lbs.), power clean (35-45 lbs.) and push press (35-45 lbs.).

For information, call CrossFit Spring Hill at (352) 232-7516.

Contact Derek J. LaRiviere at derekjlariviere@gmail.com or (352) 584-6337.