Senators stay hot, cool off Capitals 3-0

OTTAWA, Ontario — Mike Condon stopped 31 shots to pick up his fourth shutout of the season as the Senators beat the Capitals 3-0 Tuesday night.

Chris Kelly, Bobby Ryan and Zack Smith scored for the Senators, who improved to 6-1-1 in their last eight.

Phillipp Grubauer made 31 saves as the Capitals lost in regulation for the first time since Dec. 27 at the Islanders. They were 12-0-2 since. Washington was shut out for the third time this season, and first since a 3-0 loss to the Islanders at home on Dec. 1.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS: Nikolay Kulemin scored a goal and helped create another, and the host Islanders chased All-Star goalie Sergei Bobrovsky in a 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets. New York is 3-0-1 under interim coach Doug Weight a week after Jack Capuano was fired. Columbus failed to respond after coach John Tortorella questioned his club's recent effort before the game. Bobrovsky stopped 20 of 24 shots before being lifted for Joonas Korpisalo. Tortorella said he was "disappointed" during a 50-second media session after the game. "Not dissecting it tonight, boys," Tortorella said. "Not tonight. I guess the players talked to you. Go with their information."… David Pastrnak scored with 46.9 seconds left in overtime as the host Bruins rallied to beat the Red Wings 4-3. Pastrnak beat goalie Jared Coreau with a high slap shot and ended Boston's four-game losing streak (0-3-1). Coreau finished with 45 saves in his second start against the Bruins in less than a week. He was pulled just 5:13 into the Red Wings' 6-5 shootout win at home last Wednesday after allowing three goals on eight shots. This one also appeared headed for a shootout until Pastrnak ended it with his 20th of the season. … Carter Hutton stopped 34 shots for his sixth career shutout to lead the visiting Blues to a 3-0 victory over the Penguins. … Anze Kopitar and Tanner Pearson scored in the opening 1:46 and the Kings beat the Devils 3-1, New Jersey's fifth straight home loss. … Alexander Radulov scored twice and the host Canadiens beat the Flames 5-1, Calgary's fourth straight loss. Andrew Shaw, Tomas Plekanec and Daniel Carr also scored for Montreal, and Carey Price made 30 saves and had his first assist of the season. Sam Bennett scored with a second left for Calgary, which was on the second game of a back-to-back. Chad Johnson stopped 15 of 20 shots. Johnson got the start after Brian Elliott gave up four goals in a 4-0 loss at Toronto on Monday.

AROUND THE LEAGUE: The Sharks traded forward Tommy Wingels to the Senators for two minor-league forwards and a 2017 seventh-round draft pick. Wingels had been a key contributor for the Sharks over the years but his role diminished this season with the emergence of rookies like Kevin Labanc, Timo Meier and Ryan Carpenter.