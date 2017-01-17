UConn women still on track for 100

TULSA, Okla. — Katie Lou Samuelson scored a career-high 34 to help No. 1 UConn beat Tulsa 98-58 on Tuesday night for the Huskies' 92nd straight victory.

Napheesa Collier had 21 points and 13 rebounds and Gabby Williams added 13 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Huskies (17-0, 5-0 AAC), who also won their 33rd straight road game. Connecticut extended its own NCAA Division I-A record, men or women, as it attempts to become the first team to ever win 100 straight games.

Shug Dickson scored 21 for Tulsa.

The Huskies scored the game's first 14 and held Tulsa scoreless for more than five minutes. Connecticut led 30-16 at the end of the first quarter.

Samuelson scored 23 in the first half to help Connecticut take a 55-33 lead. Dickson scored 15 in the first half, but the Golden Hurricane shot just 38.7 percent.

Men

UCF 86, USF 64: Matt Williams made 11 3-pointers and finished with 38 points, both career highs, as the host Knights (14-4, 5-1 AAC) handed the Bulls (6-11, 0-6) their sixth straight loss. Geno Thorpe had 22 points on 8-of-18 shooting to lead USF.

NO. 5 KENTUCKY 88, MISS ST. 81: De'Aaron Fox scored 21, Malik Monk added 14 and the visiting Wildcats (16-2, 6-0 SEC) held off a furious comeback.

NO. 6 BAYLOR 74, TEXAS 64: Johnathan Motley set career highs with 32 points and 20 rebounds for the host Bears (17-1, 5-1 Big 12), who went ahead to stay with a 16-4 run before halftime.

CREIGHTON: Point guard and national assists leader Maurice Watson Jr. will miss the rest of the season because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. The senior was injured in the seventh-ranked Bluejays' 72-67 win at Xavier on Monday.

Football

CFP COMMITTEE: Former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith and Robert Morris University president Chris Howard were added to the College Football Playoff selection committee.

SHOOTER SOUGHT: Police are looking for a teen suspect and his mother in the fatal shooting of a Missouri State player who witnesses say tried to stop a fight involving his sister and others in Las Vegas over the weekend. Authorities have not named the 17-year-old sought in the Saturday evening killing of Richard J. Nelson, 18, or the suspect's mother.

RUTGERS: Wide receiver and return specialist Janarion Grant, a former Pasco High standout, is returning for a fifth year. Grant missed the final eight games last season with an injured right leg.