D kicks in after half as Wizards tie for first

WASHINGTON — Unhappy with the ease Carmelo Anthony and the Knicks were having on offense, Wizards coach Scott Brooks let his team have it at halftime.

"Our mind-set needed to be adjusted a little bit," Brooks said.

Mind-set adjusted, Washington clamped down in the third quarter and went on to roll over short-handed New York 117-101 on Tuesday night to win its fifth in a row and tie for first place in the Southeast Division.

Former Gator Bradley Beal went shot for shot with Anthony and scored 28 as Washington won its 11th in 13 games and 15th straight at home.

"We weren't playing our type of defense, our type of game," Beal said. . "We were still winning, but we weren't happy with our focus and our energy on the floor. In the third quarter we just played with aggression."

Markieff Morris scored 24 and John Wall had 15 to go with 13 assists.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS: Ryan Anderson had 25 points and 11 rebounds, Eric Gordon added 17 points and the host Rockets used an 18-3 second-quarter run to beat the Kings 105-83. … Kyle Lowry had 33 points and 10 assists and made the tiebreaking jumper with 4.3 seconds left in overtime as the host Raptors outlasted the Pelicans 108-106.

AROUND THE LEAGUE: Warriors guard Stephen Curry was eating well again, went through his shooting routine and worked out two days after he missed a game with the stomach flu. He is expected to play tonight. … Free agent guard Kirk Hinrich will work out today for the Cavaliers, who need a backup for Kyrie Irving. … Raptors All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan will miss two games because an injured right ankle. … Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis sat out because of an illness. … Los Angeles police say burglars got away with more than $300,000 worth of jewelry Monday morning from the home of former Lakers guard Derek Fisher.