Dolphins 34, Bills 31, OT

Ajayi, Fins near end to playoff drought

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Jay Ajayi stiff-armed his way to his third 200-yard rushing performance of the season.

In the process, the second-year running back carried the Dolphins one step closer to clinching their first playoff berth since 2008.

Ajayi had 206 yards rushing and a touchdown and broke loose for a 57-yard run in overtime to set up Andrew Franks' 27-yard field goal with 47 seconds left.

"It's about running hard through the whole game and finishing strong," Ajayi said. "Division-rival game, December game, a lot was on the line. Tensions were high."

Ajayi relieved the tension with Miami taking over at its 15 with four minutes left. He took a handoff and stiff-armed defensive lineman Leger Douzable at the line of scrimmage in finding a crease off left tackle before being brought down at the Buffalo 28. The Dolphins ran five more plays before Franks lined up for the decisive score.

"Oh, man, he's a grinder. He's a workhorse," tight end Dion Sims said.

The Dolphins can secure the AFC's final wild-card berth today if Denver loses to Kansas City.



34



31