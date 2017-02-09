Duke finishes strong to edge UNC

Duke’s Amile Jefferson tries to slam one down over the outstretched arm of North Carolina’s Tony Bradley during the first half.

DURHAM, N.C. — Grayson Allen had 25 points and No. 18 Duke beat No. 8 North Carolina 86-78 on Thursday night.

Luke Kennard added 20 points and freshman Jayson Tatum had all 19 of his in the second half to help the Blue Devils (19-5, 7-4 ACC) win their fourth straight.

"Grayson had an amazing game," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. "Jayson in the second half was kind of lights out."

Justin Jackson scored 21 and Joel Berry II had 15 for the Tar Heels (21-5, 9-3), who made just 10 of 18 free throws — 8 of 15 in the second half — in dropping into a first-place tie with Florida State.

"We shoot it great in practice, it was just one of those nights," North Carolina coach Roy Williams said.

This renewal of one of college basketball's fiercest rivalries lived up to its pedigree, with 17 lead changes, nine ties and neither team leading by more than eight points.

With former Duke greats Christian Laettner and J.J. Redick looking on from the crowd at Cameron Indoor Stadium, Allen hit the most important shot of the night, a 3-pointer over Jackson with about 1:15 left to put the Blue Devils up 80-75.

After Berry hit two free throws with 1:02 left to pull the Tar Heels within three, Duke played keepaway, setting up an open 3-pointer for Tatum that bounced high off the back iron. Matt Jones beat Berry to the rebound and Frank Jackson then hit a free throw to put the Blue Devils up 81-77.

Berry raced down court and missed an up-and-under layup, and Tatum grabbed the rebound with about 20 seconds left to put Duke in control.

The Tar Heels played without forward Isaiah Hicks, their No. 3 scorer and rebounder who strained a hamstring during practice Wednesday.

TEAM STRANDED: The bus driver accused of leaving the Saint Louis University team stranded in western New York was fired from her job with Grand Tours. State police said 56-year-old Linda Edmister's blood-alcohol content was 0.22 percent when she was arrested in a town about 40 miles from St. Bonaventure University, where Saint Louis played Wednesday night. The legal limit for commercial drivers is 0.04.

Women

NO. 5 FSU 102, WAKE 60: Shakayla Thomas scored a season-high 23 for the host Seminoles (23-2, 11-1), who won their 10th straight and reached 100 points for the fourth time in a an ACC game. The last time was Jan. 25, 2015, also against Wake Forest.

UF 57, ARKANSAS 53: Ronni Williams had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the host Gators (12-12, 3-8 SEC), who snapped a two-game losing streak.

NO. 3 MARYLAND 84, ILLINOIS 59: Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 29 for the host Terrapins (24-1, 12-0 Big Ten), who cranked up the defense and rolled to their 12th straight win. Maryland is off to the best start in school history.

NO. 6 S.C. 60, AUBURN 41: A'ja Wilson had 17 points, Alaina Coates added 16 and the host Gamecocks (21-2, 11-1 SEC) won their seventh straight over the Tigers in a final tuneup before trying to stop UConn's NCAA-record winning streak. South Carolina on Monday night will visit a Huskies team that likely will be looking for its 100th straight win after its matchup with 13-10 SMU on Saturday.

Football: Chizik resigns

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina defensive coordinator Gene Chizik, a Clearwater High product, is resigning after two seasons with the Tar Heels.

In a letter to North Carolina fans, Chizik said he was stepping away from football to focus on his family. Chizik's wife and three children still live in Auburn, Ala., where he was head coach of the Tigers from 2009-12 and won the 2010 national championship. The 55-year-old has twin daughters and a son.

"Personally, it has been extremely difficult on my family and me," Chizik said in the letter. "We have been apart for the past two years for the first time in my 30-year coaching career."

Linebacker coach John Papuchis is being promoted to defensive coordinator.

MICHIGAN STATE: Three players were suspended from team activities and removed from on-campus housing as part of a sexual assault investigation. A staff member associated with the program also has been suspended, school spokesman Jason Cody said in a release. Names were not released.

OREGON: Former USF head coach Willie Taggart will hire former Bucs assistant Marcus Arroyo to his staff. Arroyo, who was Tampa Bay's quarterbacks coach and an interim offensive coordinator in 2014, will be the Ducks' quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.