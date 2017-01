Romo gets to dust off his arm

PHILADELPHIA — Tony Romo shrugged off his successful cameo after throwing his first touchdown in nearly 14 months as the playoff-bound Cowboys played it safe. "You expect to go out there and do something well," Romo said. "It felt normal." Dallas, which had already locked up the No. 1 seed throughout the NFC playoffs, used starting quarterback Dak Prescott for only two series and sat running back Ezekiel Elliott.



27



13