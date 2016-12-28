Pens rally to continue strong month

PITTSBURGH — Carl Hagelin scored with 4:15 remaining and the Penguins rallied to beat the Hurricanes 3-2 on Wednesday.

Hagelin got his fifth goal of the season and second in two games off a feed from Patric Hornqvist. That followed a tying goal from Chris Kunitz early in the period.

Sidney Crosby scored his league-leading 26th goal in his 31st game and moved into a tie with the Oilers' Connor McDavid for the league scoring lead at 42 points. Crosby, who missed six games with a concussion at the start of the season, trailed McDavid by nine points when he made his first start Oct. 25 against the Panthers.

The Penguins have won three straight and four of five. They have points in 10 consecutive home games and are 11-1-2 in December.

Lee Stempniak scored his seventh goal and Elias Lindholm his third for Carolina.

game highlights: Mitch Marner scored the only goal in a shootout and the Maple Leafs got a 3-2 win over the host Panthers. Florida came back from a 2-0 deficit with two goals in the third.

Around the league: Reigning Calder Trophy winner Artemi Panarin and the Blackhawks agreed to terms y on a $12 million, two-year contract extension. The wing will count $6 million against the salary cap in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.