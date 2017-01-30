Evans truly happy just to be there

ORLANDO — For Bucs fans frustrated to see receiver Mike Evans on the sideline throughout Sunday's Pro Bowl, don't be angry at NFC coach Jason Garrett.

Evans, who barely played and was not targeted once in the NFC's 20-13 loss to the AFC, said after the game that he was "a little banged up" but still enjoyed his first Pro Bowl experience.

Evans played early then sat out the second half, watching as the NFC and teammate Gerald McCoy came up just short.

Evans wouldn't elaborate on his injury but said it's nothing that would keep him from taking part in minicamps and organized team activities this spring once he's rested up a bit.

"I'm a little dinged up. I wanted to play a few plays to get the experience," he said. "We have a lot of great guys and I trusted them. I didn't feel like I was ready to go full-go. Just some rest and chilling with the family."

Adelson backs out of Raiders stadium plan

Casino mogul Sheldon Adelson pulled out of a plan to build a $1.9 billion domed stadium for the Raiders to move to Las Vegas.

In a terse statement, Adelson said that he had been excluded from talks before the team sent a lease proposal last week to the public board that will own the 65,000-seat stadium.

Adelson said his family and Las Vegas Sands "will no longer be involved in any facet" of the plan.

The Raiders said in a statement they "deeply appreciate the efforts of the Adelson family'' and that they remain committed to moving to Las Vegas.

Adelson had pledged $650 million and the Raiders $500 million, with the stadium authority putting up $750 million in Las Vegas tax revenues. Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval's office said the proposal now is for the team to invest $1.15 billion and accept operating responsibilities.

Rex rYAN ON AIR: Former Jets and Bills coach Rex Ryan will join ESPN's NFL Sunday Countdown on Super Bowl Sunday, according to Sports Business Journal. Ryan has agreed only to be an on-air analyst for the network Sunday. But ESPN is a front-runner to ink Ryan to a longer deal "if he's unable to find a coaching job he likes," according to SBJ. "Rex is a great personality and has a unique perspective," said Seth Markman, ESPN's senior coordinating producer. "He's raring to go."

DOLPHINS: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was re-evaluated and according to reports doesn't need a surgical reconstruction for ACL and MCL sprains in his left knee.

Information from Times wires was used in this report.