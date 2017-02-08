Blackhawks get 'big' victory

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Patrick Kane called it the Blackhawks' biggest game of the season.

And they responded with a 4-3 overtime victory over the Wild on Wednesday night.

Jonathan Toews scored the winning goal 3:09 into overtime after Wild forward Erik Haula tied the score at 16:57 of the third period.

Toews passed Patrick Sharp and Marian Hossa for the most regular-season overtime goals in Chicago history with nine.

The Wild is the top team in the Western Conference, and the Blackhawks are second to it in the Central Division. The win cut Chicago's deficit to five points and also moved it into second in the West.

The second period featured an unusual review that took approximately six minutes to resolve. After Minnesota forward Zach Parise scored off his rebound, the Blackhawks challenged, claiming Parise was offside. The NHL took its time to review the play, only to determine there was inconclusive evidence to overturn the call, and the goal stood.

The replay review took so long that at one point, linesman Ryan Daisy used an iPhone presumably to communicate with league officials.

The NHL said in a statement that replays were inconclusive that Parise was offside the moment the puck touched the stick of teammate Charlie Coyle.

But the Blackhawks still had a 3-2 lead after the period on goals from Richard Panik and Nick Schmaltz. The Wild got a goal from Jared Spurgeon.

The Blackhawks scored in the first period thanks to wing Ryan Hartman, who netted his 13th goal of the season off a feed from wing Vinnie Hinostroza, who was back in the lineup after he was a healthy scratch the previous two games.

Hinostroza skated with the puck down the right wing and found Hartman with a pass as Hartman skated down the slot. Hartman connected on the one-timer.