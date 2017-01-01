Ex-Spur finally gets W against 'Pop'

ATLANTA — Tim Hardaway made a tying 3 with 3.3 seconds left in regulation and scored nine in overtime, including the go-ahead free throw, to lift the Hawks to a 114-112 victory over the Spurs on Sunday.

Mike Budenholzer, in his fourth season as Atlanta's coach, finally earned his first win over San Antonio, where he was a longtime assistant under Gregg Popovich. He is 1-6 against his former boss. "If we're going to lose, it's good to feel somebody on the other end was made happy," Popovich said.

It was only San Antonio's third loss in 19 road games.

Hardaway made the first of two free throws with 10.8 seconds left in OT for a 113-112 lead. Paul Millsap grabbed the missed free throw before Dennis Schroder also made only one of two attempts with 3.9 seconds left. Millsap scored a season-high 32 and had 13 rebounds for the Hawks, who had lost 11 straight to the Spurs.

The Spurs' Kawhi Leonard missed a last-second layup in OT. He also had a potential winner spin out to end regulation.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS: Myles Turner had 23 points and 12 rebounds to push the host Pacers by the Magic 117-104. Nikola Vucevic had 18 points for Orlando. … Reggie Jackson scored 27, Andre Drummond finished with 25 points and 18 rebounds and the visiting Pistons beat the Heat 107-98. Miami was without what could've been a starting five: Goran Dragic (back), Dion Waiters (groin), Justise Winslow (shoulder), Josh McRoberts (foot) and Hassan Whiteside (eye).