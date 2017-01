Ryan, Falcons wrap up bye

ATLANTA — Matt Ryan bolstered his MVP credentials with a brilliant first half, throwing four touchdowns to help the Falcons secure a first-round playoff bye. Ryan was 17-of-19 for 235 yards by halftime, directing Atlanta to touchdowns on all five possessions and a commanding 35-13 lead. "Matt played particularly well," coach Dan Quinn said. "He just threw some balls that were right on point."



38



32