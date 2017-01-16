Falcons coach: Jones' injury won't sideline him

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Falcons coach Dan Quinn says All-Pro receiver Julio Jones will play in the NFC Championship Game despite a lingering foot injury that limited him during Saturday's division-round victory over Seattle.

Jones has dealt with this before, and Quinn insisted Monday there's no chance of the Falcons being without one of their offensive leaders when they host the Packers.

The coach said Jones will be limited in practice leading up to Sunday's game at the Georgia Dome.

COACH SAYS SHERMAN WAS HURT: Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman played the second half of the season with an injured knee, although he was never listed on any injury report. Coach Pete Carroll said Sherman had an MCL injury in his knee, similar to the ones suffered by quarterback Russell Wilson and receiver Tyler Lockett earlier in the season. Carroll called the injury "significant." The disclosure raised questions of whether the team circumvented the league's injury reporting policy.

GODSEY, TEXANS PART: Offensive coordinator George Godsey has left the Texans, who said the two "have mutually agreed to part ways." Godsey, 38, who grew up in Tampa and played quarterback at Jesuit, was in his second season as offensive coordinator. His work came under fire this season as Houston's offense ranked near the bottom of the league behind the struggles of new quarterback Brock Osweiler.

ROB RYAN INTERVIEWS: The Redskins have interviewed Rob Ryan for their defensive coordinator position. Ryan was the Bills' assistant head coach/defense this past season under his brother Rex. Both were fired with one game left in the regular season.

PATRIOTS: Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who interviewed with the 49ers for their head-coaching vacancy, has pulled his name from consideration. He said the decision was what's "best for my family and myself."