Overcast70° FULL FORECASTOvercast70° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for BUCS POSTGAME REPORT

Get the quickest, smartest news, analysis and photos from the Bucs game emailed to you shortly after the final whistle.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Falcons shake up staff

  • Times wires

Wednesday, February 8, 2017 8:24pm

    • My Edition
        • I want to see more articles tagged
        • I'm already following articles tagged
    Patriots receiver Danny Amendola beats Falcons safety Keanu Neal as New England overcomes a 25-point deficit.

    Getty Images

    Patriots receiver Danny Amendola beats Falcons safety Keanu Neal as New England overcomes a 25-point deficit.

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — After squandering a 25-point lead in the Super Bowl, the Falcons are shaking up their defensive staff.

    Related News/Archive

    Coordinator Richard Smith and defensive line coach Bryan Cox were dismissed Wednesday, though Smith might stay in an advisory role. The Falcons said the decision to dismiss Smith and Cox was not based on the defense's collapse in the Super Bowl, when Atlanta allowed 546 yards and 37 first downs, and that owner Arthur Blank did not demand changes.

    Also, Falcons quarterbacks coach Matt LaFleur was named offensive coordinator of the Rams, and Keith Carter was promoted to running backs coach with Bobby Turner reportedly leaving for San Francisco.

    To replace Smith, the Falcons are considering defensive backs coach and former Gator Marquand Manuel, linebackers coach Jeff Ulbrich and defensive passing game coordinator Jerome Henderson.

    Under Smith, the Falcons showed significant improvement over the second half of the season and two playoff victories with a unit that often started as many four rookies and four second-year players.

    Smith and Cox didn't immediately respond to text messages seeking comment.

    EAGLES: Cornerback Leodis McKelvin was released, saving $3.2 million in salary cap space. McKelvin started 12 games in his only season in Philadelphia after eight seasons with the Bills.

    JETS: Jeremy Bates was hired for a second stint as quarterbacks coach. Bates, 40, the son of former UF assistant and Bucs defensive coordinator Jim Bates, had the same job with New York under Herm Edwards in 2005. He began his career as a Bucs assistant from 2002-04.

    PAckerS: Cornerback Sam Shields was released. He was never cleared from the concussion protocol after getting hurt in the season opener.

    Falcons shake up staff 02/08/17 [Last modified: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 10:02pm]
    Photo reprints | Article reprints

    Copyright: For copyright information, please check with the distributor of this item, Associated Press.
        
    Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

    Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

    Loading...