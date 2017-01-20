Falcons WR Jones looks ready to go

Falcons All-Pro receiver Julio Jones, who aggravated his sprained left toe last week, is expected to play Sunday.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Falcons star wide receiver Julio Jones cleared his final hurdle for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against Green Bay by practicing for the first time this week Friday.

Coach Dan Quinn said Jones had no limitations in his first practice since aggravating his sprained left toe last week.

Jones did not appear to favor the foot in the portion of the practice open to reporters.

"We were pleased with his response and how quickly he came back and had good bounce," Quinn said. "He ran hard, jumped, so he looked good."

Jones, the All-Pro receiver, missed two games with a toe injury this season and sat out part of the second half of last week's playoff win over the Seahawks.

BANGED-UP PACK: The Packers may not know the status of injured receivers Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison until just before the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Coach Mike McCarthy said all three would be "given every chance to play in the game."

BUCS SIGN TWO: The Bucs agreed to terms with former Atlanta quarterback Sean Renfree and signed ex-Falcons offensive lineman James Stone to futures contracts. Renfree, 26, spent two seasons as a backup to Matt Ryan. Stone, 24, played extensively for the Falcons as an undrafted rookie in 2014, starting nine games as a center. He tore his ACL in December 2015 and was released by Atlanta with an injury settlement in July.

YOUNG LB RETIRES: Ravens linebacker Zachary Orr announced his retirement after learning he has a congenital spinal condition. Orr, 24, an undrafted free agent out of North Texas in 2014, led Baltimore with 132 tackles.

FINES: The NFL fined Steelers safety Sean Davis $24,309 for his helmet-to-helmet hit on the Chiefs' Chris Conley in the fourth quarter Sunday. The league also fined Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney $18,231 for his roughing the passer penalty when he hit the Patriots' Tom Brady early in the fourth quarter Saturday.

LONDON GAMES: The Jaguars will play the Ravens in the first game at Wembley Stadium next season on Sept. 24. The Dolphins will take on the Saints the next weekend at English soccer's national stadium.

BILLS: Star receiver Sammy Watkins had a second operation in less than a year for a broken left foot and is expected to be sidelined until the start of training camp.

JAGUARS: Keenan McCardell, who played under new executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin, was named receivers coach.

VIKINGS: Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur's interim tag was shed by coach Mike Zimmer.

Times staff writer Greg Auman contributed to this report.