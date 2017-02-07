Fans brave rain, cold to cheer on Pats

BOSTON — Snow, rain and cold didn't dampen the joy of Patriots fans exulting in their team's latest championship Tuesday.

The five-time Super Bowl winners received a hero's welcome as they paraded through downtown Boston aboard World War II-era duck boats that have become a staple of the city's recent title celebrations.

Sounds of "Brady! Brady!" "TB12!" and "MVP" rang out throughout the procession as fans wore No. 12 jerseys over thick parkas and sweaters, holding signs declaring star quarterback Tom Brady the G.O.A.T. — the greatest of all time.

Brady grinned and took it all in, at one point tossing footballs back and forth with fans on the route as the duck boats rumbled along.

"We're going to remember this one for the rest of our lives and we know you will too," he shouted from a stage at the parade's end at City Hall. "I told you we were going to bring this sucker home and we brought it home!"

Cannons shot out red, white and blue confetti along the route, which started near the Boston Marathon finish line and wound past landmarks such as Faneuil Hall and the Boston Common.

Fans were still in disbelief over New England's 34-28 comeback overtime win over the Falcons.

"We were all sweating bullets the whole time, and then we saw the best comeback in the world and the greatest thing we've ever seen," said James Mastrangelo, a Quincy, Mass., resident decked out Mardi Gras-style, with a red, white and blue mask and Patriots sneakers, sweater, gloves and hat.

BUCS PROMOTE COACH: A day after learning that tight ends coach Jon Embree was leaving to be an assistant on Kyle Shanahan's staff with the 49ers, the Bucs promoted Ben Steele to replace him on Dirk Koetter's staff. Steele, 38, has been an offensive quality control assistant for the past three seasons. Also, Tampa Bay signed former Florida State long snapper Dax Dellenbach to a futures contract.

AROUND THE LEAGUE: Falcons quarterbacks coach Matt LaFleur is expected to become the Rams' offensive coordinator, ESPN reported. … The Packers released running back James Starks, who did not play in the final three regular-season games or in the playoffs after suffering a concussion in a mid December car accident. … The Browns released former Bucs quarterback Josh McCown.

Times staff writer Greg Auman contributed to this report.