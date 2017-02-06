Fennelly: Comeback for the ages cements Brady as the greatest of them all

Tom Brady reacts after a two-point conversion during the second half of Super Bowl 51 against the Falcons. [Associated Press]

Pump it up for Tom Brady.

He's the greatest of them all.

Throw in the most incredible comeback in NFL history.

Are there any questions or doubts after the Super Bowl?

Brady and his munchkin receivers and mystery guest James White (only 14 catches, three touchdowns, including the overtime winner) stunned the Atlanta Falcons, Roger Goodell and everyone else.

Brady was suspended the first four games of the season.

Sunday, he suspended disbelief.

The Patriots came from 27 points down. There has never been anything like it, close to like it, on this stage.

Brady threw a Pick Six. Patriots receivers were dropping his passes. We thought Gisele was going to come down out of the stands.

It was 28-3 in the third quarter.

It was over.

No. It wasn't.

Was there any doubt when New England won the overtime coin toss?

You just knew Brady would get it done.

Right down the field – into history.

First quarterback to win the Super Bowl five times.

First quarterback to win four Super Bowl MVP trophies.

It's all over but the President Trump congratulatory tweet. I hear Putin might send one, too.

Meanwhile, let's all destroy our cell phones!

Look, Brady is no angel. Nor is his head coach.

I still say the Patriots have done more than their share of cheating in their days.

Done more than their share of greatness, too.

Brady and NFL commissioner Goodell shook hands. I'm not sure they made up.

It made hardly a blip on Sunday night.

New England and Brady greatness turned into an avalanche when it mattered.

With Julian Edelman as David Tyree.

With Tom Brady as Tom Brady.

Matt Ryan and his teammates' eyes got big.

Ryan can't take that sack. Not after that remarkable throw and Julio Jones catch.

The Falcons followed that up with that holding penalty.

They could have put it away.

They didn't.

Tom Brady did.

Look, you can throw out all the metrics you want that say he isn't the greatest.

But there has never been a winner like Brady.

It's more than that. More than Brady throwing TDs to 65 different receivers in his career. James White. Malcom Mitchell. Chris Hogan.

Who are these people?

It's more than the fact that Brady has never really had a bad NFL season. Go ahead. Find one.

The biggest thing is that Tom Brady never grew old. Dude is 39 and still connects with players 15 years younger than him. Has more money than anyone except maybe his wife. Has beautiful kids. Has it all.

The guy has every reason to lose his jam.

Never has.

Watching Matt Ryan shrink after that great start reminded us how large Tom Brady is in Super Bowl history. As the Patriots fell further and further behind, I kept thinking to myself: Brady never gets blown out in the big bowl.

Well, he wasn't blown out.

He blew back.

Should we be surprised at this point?

He's Tom Brady, the greatest of them all.