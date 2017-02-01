All Eyes photo gallery: Preps players make their choices on National Signing Day

From left: Matthew Furse, Sgt. SPPD, Luke Williams, Assistant Chief, SPPD, John Patrick, deputy PCSO, Cleven Wyatt, Lt., SPPD, and Robert Turner, Sgt., SPPD, congratulate student football player Tramar Reece, right, on stage at Clearwater High School during the school's National Signing Day event on Wednesday (1/1/17) in Clearwater.

Whether you follow the Florida State Seminoles, Florida Gators, USF Bulls or one of the many high schools around the Tampa Bay area, the Tampa Bay Times will bring you all the news from signing ceremonies on Wednesday, Feb. 1, the day high school seniors can officially commit to colleges.

CHERIE DIEZ | Times National Signing Day at St. Petersburg High, St. Petersburg, FL, Wednesday, February 1, 2017.

Student football players, their family and friends, gather on a stage in the auditorium at Clearwater High School during the school's National Signing Day event on Wednesday (1/1/17) in Clearwater.

DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times Student football players, from left, Tramar Reece, Austin Day and Jacquez Jones, are joined by family and friends on the auditorium stage at Clearwater High School during the school's National Signing Day event on Wednesday (1/1/17) in Clearwater.

DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times Student football player Jacquez Jones shares thoughts on his success with the student body family from the stage at Clearwater High School during the school's National Signing Day event on Wednesday (1/1/17) in Clearwater.

DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times Student football player Tramar Reece, center, flanked by football players, from left, Shane McDonough, Zach Hauschild, Austin Day and Jacquez Jones, shares thoughts on his success with the student body family from the stage at Clearwater High School during the school's National Signing Day event on Wednesday (1/1/17) in Clearwater.

DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times Student football player Shane McDonough gets help with singing from his father, Mark McDonough, left, on the stage at Clearwater High School during the school's National Signing Day event on Wednesday (1/1/17) in Clearwater

DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times Student football player Tramar Reece, center, flanked by his girlfriend, Mariah Zupan, left, and godmother Latriviette Jackson, and football player Austin Day, with his mother, Deborah Day, background, visit on the stage at Clearwater High School during the school's National Signing Day event on Wednesday (1/1/17) in Clearwater.

DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times Student football player Austin Day, with his mother Deborah Day, and father Jim Days, left, background, and football player Jacquez Jones, with mother Helena Jones, and uncle Jerel Jones, right, visit on the stage at Clearwater High School during the school's National Signing Day event on Wednesday (1/1/17) in Clearwater.

DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times Student football player Tramar Reece talks with the media at Clearwater High School during the school's National Signing Day event on Wednesday (1/1/17) in Clearwater.

DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times Student football player Tramar Reece, center, flanked by personal trainer Tuck Taylor, left, music teacher Greg Wickerstrom, football player Austin Day and girlfriend Mariah Zupan, right, visit onstage at Clearwater High School during the school's National Signing Day event on Wednesday (1/1/17) in Clearwater.

DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times From left: Major Antonio Gilliam, SPPD, John Patrick, deputy PCSO, Luke Williams, Assistant Chief, SPPD, Cleven Wyatt, Lt., SPPD, and Robert Turner, Sgt., SPPD, congratulate student football player Tramar Reece, right, on stage at Clearwater High School during the school's National Signing Day event on Wednesday (1/1/17) in Clearwater. The officers serve as mentors for Tramar through the Men in the Making mentoring program in St. Petersburg.

CHERIE DIEZ | Times National Signing Day at St. Petersburg High, St. Petersburg, FL, Wednesday, February 1, 2017. From left, Austin Johnson signed by Eastern Illinois University poses with his grandfather A.J. Ross of St. Petersburg.

CHERIE DIEZ | Times National Signing Day at St. Petersburg High, St. Petersburg, FL, Wednesday, February 1, 2017. Seated from left, Adul Yates, Jr. signed by Bethune Cookman University, Darrell Bullock signed by New Mexico Military Institute, Matt Landers signed by University of Georgia.

CHERIE DIEZ | Times National Signing Day at St. Petersburg High, St. Petersburg, FL, Wednesday, February 1, 2017. Matt Landers, signed by University of Georgia, poses with mom Dee Ham, left, and Godgrandmother Janice Bryant with Godmother Sierra Watkins in background.

CHERIE DIEZ | Times National Signing Day at St. Petersburg High, St. Petersburg, FL, Wednesday, February 1, 2017. As Matt Landers, signs with University of Georgia, mom Dee Ham of St. Petersburg cheers behind him as stepfather Tom Ham watches in far right.

CHERIE DIEZ | Times National Signing Day at St. Petersburg High, St. Petersburg, FL, Wednesday, February 1, 2017. From left, Austin Johnson, signed by Eastern Illinois University, poses with mom Vernita Johnson of St. Petersburg.

CHERIE DIEZ | Times National Signing Day at St. Petersburg High, St. Petersburg, FL, Wednesday, February 1, 2017. Matt Landers at signing table before signing with University of Georgia.

CHERIE DIEZ | Times National Signing Day at St. Petersburg High, St. Petersburg, FL, Wednesday, February 1, 2017. Matt Landers puts on his St. Petersburg High football jersey before signing ceremony where he signed with University of Georgia.

CHERIE DIEZ | Times National Signing Day at St. Petersburg High, St. Petersburg, FL, Wednesday, February 1, 2017. From left, Adul Yates, Jr. signed by Bethune Cookman University, Darrell Bullock signed by New Mexico Military Institute, put on their St. Petersburg High football jerseys before signing ceremony.

OCTAVIO JONES | Times Mekhi LaPointe, left, and Tariq Welch talk before sitting at a table in front of their family, friends, faculty and classmates during the National Signing Day presentation at Armwood High School in Seffner, Florida on Wednesday, February 1, 2017. LaPointe planning to attend USF and Welch is attending Lake Erie College.

OCTAVIO JONES | Times (From left) Tariq Welch, Terry Limehouse Jr., Mekhi LaPointe, Jabreel Stephens, Erin Collins, Deon Morgan, and Darrian McNeal pose for photos during National Signing Day at Armwood High School in Seffner, Florida on Wednesday, February 1, 2017.

OCTAVIO JONES | Times Terry Limehouse Jr., left, and Erin Collins, right, smiles when Mekhi LaPointe, center, shows the Bulls sign after revealing that he's attending the University of South Florida to play football during National Signing Day at Armwood High School in Seffner, Florida on Wednesday, February 1, 2017.

OCTAVIO JONES | Times Deon Morgan, right, smiles at his teammate Darrian McNeal, left, before revealing that he attend the University of Oregon to play football during National Signing Day at Armwood High School in Seffner, Florida on Wednesday, February 1, 2017.

OCTAVIO JONES | Times Darrian McNeal, left, Deon Morgan, center, looks on while Jabreel Stephens takes off his Armwood that he's attending the University of South Florida to play football during National Signing Day at Armwood High School in Seffner, Florida on Wednesday, February 1, 2017.

OCTAVIO JONES | Times Jabreel Stephens gives the double-handed bulls sign after revealing that he's attending the University of South Florida to play football during National Signing Day at Armwood High School in Seffner, Florida on Wednesday, February 1, 2017.

OCTAVIO JONES | Times Darrian McNeal, left, Deon Morgan, center, looks on while Jabreel Stephens, right, reveals that he's attending the University of South Florida to play football during National Signing Day at Armwood High School in Seffner, Florida on Wednesday, February 1, 2017.

OCTAVIO JONES | Times Family, friends and students of Tariq Welch, Terry Limehouse Jr., Mekhi LaPointe, Jabreel Stephens, Erin Collins, Deon Morgan, and Darrian McNeal all take photos of them during National Signing Day at Armwood High School in Seffner, Florida on Wednesday, February 1, 2017

LOREN ELLIOTT | Times Offensive guard Jean Marcellus announces his intent to attend the University of South Florida during "National Signing Day" at Jefferson High in Tampa, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.

LOREN ELLIOTT | Times Offensive guard Jean Marcellus announces his intent to attend the University of South Florida during "National Signing Day" at Jefferson High in Tampa, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.

LOREN ELLIOTT | Times Defensive tackle J'Bril Glaze announces his intent to attend Virginia Tech during "National Signing Day" at Jefferson High in Tampa, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.

LOREN ELLIOTT | Times Defensive tackle J'Bril Glaze announces his intent to attend Virginia Tech during "National Signing Day" at Jefferson High in Tampa, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.

LOREN ELLIOTT | Times Wide receivers coach Lionel Bryant prepares his players to take the stage for "National Signing Day" at Jefferson High in Tampa, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. From left, seen are Jean Marcellus, J'Bril Glaze, Oscar Gonzalez, Alvin Baker and Jesus Gonzalez.

LOREN ELLIOTT | Times Players wait to take the stage for "National Signing Day" at Jefferson High in Tampa, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. From left, seen are Alvin Baker, J'Bril Glaze, Jean Marcellus, Jesus Gonzalez and Oscar Gonzalez.

LOREN ELLIOTT | Times Assistant principal and athletic director Bernard Cannon gets the ceremony started for "National Signing Day" at Jefferson High in Tampa, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.

LOREN ELLIOTT | Times James Glaze, father of defensive tackle J'Bril Glaze, holds onto his son's name tag as a memento following "National Signing Day" at Jefferson High in Tampa, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Glaze will attend Virginia Tech.

LOREN ELLIOTT | Times Defensive tackle J'Bril Glaze hugs mother Treacy Murphy after announcing his intent to attend Virginia Tech during "National Signing Day" at Jefferson High in Tampa, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.

JIM DAMASKE | Times Athletes wait as the student body files in to the auditorium for the National Signing Day ceremony at CCC Wednesday afternoon 2/1/17. Nine students signed letters to play for colleges, eight football players and one runner.

JIM DAMASKE | Times C. J. Cotman (front right) smiles as he's introduced during National Signing Day ceremony at CCC Wednesday afternoon 2/1/17. Nine students (right to left); C. J. Cotman, Dillan Gibbons, Amanda Hennessey, Tyler McDonald, Jarquan Newton, Jarvon Newton, Jakob Parks, Dilon Scargle and Ra'shaad Stewart signed letters to play for colleges, eight football players and one runner.

JIM DAMASKE | Times Amanda Hennessy smiles as she's introduced during the National Signing Day ceremony at CCC Wednesday afternoon 2/1/17. Nine students signed letters to play for colleges, eight football players and one runner.

JIM DAMASKE | Times Ra'shaad Stewart smiles as he's introduced during the National Signing Day ceremony at CCC Wednesday afternoon 2/1/17. Nine students signed letters to play for colleges, eight football players and one runner.

JIM DAMASKE | Times left to right; Ra'shaad Stewart smiles as he's introduced while Dilan Scargle and Jakob Parks applaud during the National Signing Day ceremony at CCC Wednesday afternoon 2/1/17. Nine students signed letters to play for colleges, eight football players and one runner.

JIM DAMASKE | Times front to back; C. J. Cotman, Dillan Gibbons, Amanda Hennessey, Tyler McDonald, Jarquan Newton, Jarvon Newton, Jakob Parks, Dilon Scargle and Ra'shaad Stewart sign during their National Signing Day ceremony at CCC Wednesday afternoon 2/1/17. Nine students signed letters to play for colleges, eight football players and one runner.

JIM DAMASKE | Times front to back; C. J. Cotman, Dillan Gibbons, Amanda Hennessey, Tyler McDonald, Jarquan Newton, Jarvon Newton, Jakob Parks, Dilon Scargle and Ra'shaad Stewart applaud after signing their letters during the National Signing Day ceremony at CCC Wednesday afternoon 2/1/17. Nine students signed letters to play for colleges, eight football players and one runner.

JIM DAMASKE | Times (right to left); C. J. Cotman, Dillan Gibbons, and Amanda Hennessey put on their new teams hats after signing their letters during the National Signing Day ceremony at CCC Wednesday afternoon 2/1/17. Nine students signed letters to play for colleges, eight football players and one runner.

JIM DAMASKE | Times front to back; C. J. Cotman, Dillan Gibbons, Amanda Hennessey, Tyler McDonald, Jarquan Newton, Jarvon Newton, Jakob Parks, Dilon Scargle and Ra'shaad Stewart pose for family photo time after signing their letters during the National Signing Day ceremony at CCC Wednesday afternoon 2/1/17. Nine students signed letters to play for colleges, eight football players and one runner.

CHERIE DIEZ | Times National Signing Day at Pinellas Park High, Pinellas Park, FL, Wednesday, February 1, 2017. Ha Lee, right, and her daughter Alyssa Bounthisavath,not shown, created the large head of Alyssa's boyfriend, Dale Foster, to wave as he signed with Charleston Southern University. Lee's son A.J. Bounthisvaath is on left.

CHERIE DIEZ | Times National Signing Day at Pinellas Park High, Pinellas Park, FL, Wednesday, February 1, 2017.

CHERIE DIEZ | Times National Signing Day at Pinellas Park High, Pinellas Park, FL, Wednesday, February 1, 2017. Dale Foster, left, signed with Charleston Southern University and Zamari Maxwell signed with University of Central Florida.

CHERIE DIEZ | Times National Signing Day at Pinellas Park High, Pinellas Park, FL, Wednesday, February 1, 2017.Seated from left,Tyler Adams signed with Highland Community College, Paris Boyd signed with Southeastern University, Maâ€™Kel Calhoun signed with Southern Illinois University, Dale Foster signed with Charleston Southern University. Not shown Zamari Maxwell who signed with University of Central Florida, Jordon (cq) Scott who graduated early and signed with University of Oregon in December but was honored in the ceremony with his parents Ann and Ellis Scott present, standing at far right.

CHERIE DIEZ | Times National Signing Day at Pinellas Park High, Pinellas Park, FL, Wednesday, February 1, 2017. Maâ€™Kel Calhoun, right, who signed with Southern Illinois University, with his dad Alfonso Calhoun.

CHERIE DIEZ | Times National Signing Day at Pinellas Park High, Pinellas Park, FL, Wednesday, February 1, 2017. Zamari Maxwell hugs his mom, Danzee Maxwell,left, and sisters Nyah Maxwell, 14, 2nd from right, and Chyna Maxwell, 16, after signing with University of Central Florida.

CHERIE DIEZ | Times National Signing Day at Pinellas Park High, Pinellas Park, FL, Wednesday, February 1, 2017. Zamari Maxwell poses with his mom, Danzee Maxwell,left, and sisters Nyah Maxwell, 14, 2nd from right, and Chyna Maxwell, 16, after signing with University of Central Florida.

CHERIE DIEZ | Times National Signing Day at Pinellas Park High, Pinellas Park, FL, Wednesday, February 1, 2017. Head coach Ken Crawford spoke about each signing player during the ceremony. Dale Foster, left, signed with Charleston Southern University. Zamari Maxwell who signed with University of Central Florida holds the phone after FaceTiming Jordon (cq) Scott to hear Coach Crawford speak of Scott, who graduated early and signed with University of Oregon in December. but was honored in the ceremony with his parents Ann, right, and Ellis Scott (not shown) present in his place.

EVE EDELHEIT | Times Northside Christian High School quarterback Griffin Alstott gets help from his mom, Nicole on where to sign as he commits to Purdue University at Northside Christian High School on National Signing Day in St. Petersburg on Wednesday, February 1, 2017. Alstott was coached by his father Mike Alstott, who used to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

EVE EDELHEIT | Times Northside Christian High School quarterback Griffin Alstott gets a kiss from his dad, Mike after he commits to Purdue University at Northside Christian High School on National Signing Day in St. Petersburg on Wednesday, February 1, 2017. Alstott was coached by his father Mike Alstott, who used to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

OCTAVIO JONES | Times USF bound Jabreel Stephens, center, embraces his brother Rick Stephens, left, and friend Kenny Lee after the National Signing Day presentation at Armwood High School in Seffner, Florida on Wednesday, February 1, 2017.

OCTAVIO JONES | Times Sitting among his teammates Armwood's Erin Collins, center, jokes while thanking everyone that supporting him while playing football during the National Signing Day presentation at Armwood High School in Seffner, Florida on Wednesday, February 1, 2017

MONICA HERNDON | Times Linebacker Decalon Brooks chose Florida State University on National Signing Day on Wednesday February 1, 2017 at Gaither High School in Tampa.

MONICA HERNDON | Times Linebacker Decalon Brooks chose Florida State University on National Signing Day on Wednesday February 1, 2017 at Gaither High School in Tampa.

MONICA HERNDON | Times Linebacker Decalon Brooks chose Florida State University on National Signing Day on Wednesday February 1, 2017 at Gaither High School in Tampa.

MONICA HERNDON | Times The National Signing Day ceremony on Wednesday February 1, 2017 at Gaither High School in Tampa, featured five athletes. David Garzon and Ben Hickson both signed for soccer at Florida College. Decalon Brooks signed for Florida State Football. Estefano Feliciano Jr. signed for football at Old Dominion University. Kasey Heslin signed for softball at Pasco Hernando State College.

MONICA HERNDON | Times Linebacker Decalon Brooks signs paperwork for Florida State University, while his mom Carol Brooks, dad Derrick Brooks, and former football coach Jason Stokes watch, on National Signing Day on Wednesday February 1, 2017 at Gaither High School in Tampa.

MONICA HERNDON | Times Decalon Brooks talks with his parents Carol Brooks and Derrick Brooks, after signing for Florida State University during a National Signing Day ceremony on Wednesday February 1, 2017 at Gaither High School in Tampa.

MONICA HERNDON | Times David Garzon and Ben Hickson pose with the soccer team during National Signing Day ceremony on Wednesday February 1, 2017 at Gaither High School in Tampa. Both signed for soccer at Florida College.

MONICA HERNDON | Times David Garzon and Ben Hickson goof off with the soccer team during National Signing Day ceremony on Wednesday February 1, 2017 at Gaither High School in Tampa. Both signed for soccer at Florida College.

CHRIS URSO | Times Tampa Catholic's Darius Corbett, front, signs his national letter of intent to the University of Toledo as teammates do the same during National Signing Day Wednesday, Feb. 01, 2017 at the school in Tampa. Corbett along with Devan Barrett, Auburn University, Austin Sessums, Texas Southern University Bentlee Sanders, University of South Florida and Steven Rix, Valdosta State University, signed during the event.

CHRIS URSO | Times Tampa Catholic's Bentlee Sanders, center, poses for a photograph along with his sisters Ava, 11, left, and Shai, 19, right, after signing his national letter of intent to the University of South Florida during National Signing Day Wednesday, Feb. 01, 2017 at the school in Tampa. Sanders along with Devan Barrett, Auburn University, Darius Corbett, University of Toledo, Austin Sessums, Texas Southern University and Steven Rix, Valdosta State University, signed during the event.

CHRIS URSO | Times Tampa Catholic's Bentlee Sanders, center, folds his hands during prayer just prior to signing his national letter of intent to the University of South Florida during National Signing Day Wednesday, Feb. 01, 2017 at the school in Tampa. Sanders along with Devan Barrett, Auburn University, Darius Corbett, University of Toledo, Austin Sessums, Texas Southern University and Steven Rix, Valdosta State University, signed during the event.

CHRIS URSO | Times Tampa Catholic football coach Mike Gregory, back, speaks as Darius Corbett, left, and Devan Barrett look during a National Signing Day ceremony held at the school Wednesday, Feb. 01, 2017 in Tampa. Corbett who signed to University of Toledo, along with teammates Barrett, Auburn University, Austin Sessums, Texas Southern University and Steven Rix, Valdosta State University, and Bentlee Sanders, University of South Florida all signed during the event.

CHRIS URSO | Times Tampa Catholic's Bentlee Sanders, right, shares a moment with teammate Austin Sessums during a National Signing Day ceremony Wednesday, Feb. 01, 2017 at the school in Tampa. Sanders, who signed to University of South Florida, along with teammate Sessums, Texas Southern, Devan Barrett, Auburn University, Darius Corbett, University of Toledo, and Steven Rix, Valdosta State University, all signed during the event.

CHRIS URSO | Times Tampa Catholic coach Mike Gregory, back, speaks as Bentlee Sanders, right, shows off the University of South Florida's hand sign while teammate Austin Sessums, left, looks on during a National Signing Day ceremony Wednesday, Feb. 01, 2017 at the school in Tampa. Sanders, who signed to the University of South Florida, along with teammate Sessums, Texas Southern, Devan Barrett, Auburn University, Darius Corbett, University of Toledo, and Steven Rix, Valdosta State University, all signed during the event.

CHRIS URSO | Times Tampa Catholic's Bentlee Sanders dons a University of South Florida hat during after signing his national letter of intent to the University of South Florida during National Signing Day Wednesday, Feb. 01, 2017 at the school in Tampa. Sanders along with Devan Barrett, Auburn University, Darius Corbett, University of Toledo, Austin Sessums, Texas Southern University and Steven Rix, Valdosta State University, signed during the event.

CHRIS URSO | Times Deion Walker, left, points to where Tampa Catholic's Devan Barrett should sign as Barrett signs his national letter of intent during a National Signing Day ceremony Wednesday, Feb. 01, 2017 at the school in Tampa. Barrett along with teammates Darius Corbett, University of Toledo, Austin Sessums, Texas Southern University, Bentlee Sanders, University of South Florida and Steven Rix, Valdosta State University all signed during the event.

ANDRES LEIVA | Times Navy commit Antwione Sims hugs Doctor Jason Hunt, who performed the surgery to repair Sim's torn ACL, at Zephyrhills High School in Zephyrhills, Fla., on Wednesday, February 1, 2017, during National Signing Day.

ANDRES LEIVA | Times Greg Sims, left, watches his nephew Antwione Sims, sign to play for Navy, as Sims' brother, Tre'pavis Mobley, right, and Woodland Elementary School students Tyson McCullough and Tyler McGovern watch at Zephyrhills High School in Zephyrhills, Fla., on Wednesday, February 1, 2017, during National Signing Day.

ANDRES LEIVA | Times A crowd of about fifty gathered to watch Zephyrhills High School senior Antwione Sims sign to play for Navy at Zephyrhills High School in Zephyrhills, Fla., on Wednesday, February 1, 2017, during National Signing Day.

ANDRES LEIVA | Times From left, Greg Sims, Tyson McCullough, Zion Johnson, Tyler McGovern and Tre'pavis Mobley, watch Zephyrhills High School senior Antwione Sims speak before signing his National Letter of Intent to play for Navy at Zephyrhills High School in Zephyrhills, Fla., on Wednesday, February 1, 2017, during National Signing Day.