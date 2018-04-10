Comparing 2019 quarterback commits at Florida, Florida State

While both Florida and Florida State fans are rightfully focused on their current quarterback battles, both programs picked up recent commitments from recruits who could factor into future competitions.

Three-star recruit Jalon Jones orally committed to the Gators on Saturday. Two days later, the Seminoles added a commitment from four-star prospect Sam Howell.

We'll pause here for the standard disclaimers: Oral commitments are non-binding until recruits sign with colleges during their senior year. Things can, and do, change in recruiting.

But let's compare the two.

The FSU-pledged Howell is the higher-rated prospect. He's the nation's No. 4 pro-style quarterback (using 247Sports' composite rankings) and the No. 152 overall player. Jones is the site's No. 10 dual-threat quarterback and No. 436 overall.

The 6-foot-1, 217-pound Howell has also been more prolific. He's credited with 10,715 passing yards and 109 touchdowns through three seasons at Sun Valley High in Monroe, N.C. As a junior, he passed for 3,372 yards, 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions and rushed for 1,594 yards and 24 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Jones' stats from his junior season are more modest: 819 rushing yards and eight touchdowns plus 1,026 passing yards and 11 scores. But he also led his team (Baltimore's St. Frances) to a 13-0 record and No. 3 finish nationally (according to USA Today). It's worth noting, too, the comparison made by one of his high school coaches to The Baltimore Sun: Dak Prescott, whom Gators coach Dan Mullen taught at Mississippi State.