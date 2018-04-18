Wednesday, April 18, 2018
Florida has signed 15 quarterbacks since Tim Tebow. 10 have transferred

Matt Baker
Tuesday evening's news that quarterback Jake Allen plans to transfer from the Florida Gators isn't a surprise.

Allen, a former three-star recruit in 2017, was fourth on the depth chart. The St. Thomas Aquinas product didn't seem to fit new coach Dan Mullen's offense, as he wrote on Twitter.

What jumps out to me is the fact that another UF quarterback is leaving.

Since Tim Tebow joined UF in the 2006 recruiting class, the Gators have signed 15 quarterbacks. Ten of them have now transferred.

Quarterbacks leaving is not new, nor is it unique to the Gators. As Rick Neuheisel once said, "If they're not starting, they're departing."

I don't see Allen's transfer as a monumental shift, or as a sign of things to come under Mullen. Instead, I view it as another reminder of how mightily UF has struggled to develop, and keep, quarterbacks over the last decade.

