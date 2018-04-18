Florida has signed 15 quarterbacks since Tim Tebow. 10 have transferred

Tuesday evening's news that quarterback Jake Allen plans to transfer from the Florida Gators isn't a surprise.Allen, a former three-star recruit in 2017, was fourth on the depth chart. The St. Thomas Aquinas product didn't seem to fit new coach ...
Steve Spurrier will make one of his first appearances in his new role with the Alliance of American Football tomorrow in Orlando.The league will welcome Spurrier as the coach of its Orlando team at an event at Ember (42 W Central Blvd.) at an event f...
GAINESVILLE —It took some time, but the offense scored points in bunches, much to the delight of the 53,015 in attendance at Florida's spring game.And the Gators had fun doing it, pulling out all the stops with gadgets and celebrations that bro...
At last, the state's college football fans get to watch a furlong or two of their respective team's quarterback derby this weekend.Just be advised: The view likely will be of the back stretch. We expect none of these races to be determined any time s...
When Florida and Florida State host their spring games Saturday, their programs' past will be on display alongside the present.Former UF players will join current ones for the Gator Walk, two hours before the 3 p.m. kickoff. The Seminoles are going r...
While both Florida and Florida State fans are rightfully focused on their current quarterback battles, both programs picked up recent commitments from recruits who could factor into future competitions.Three-star recruit Jalon Jones orally committed ...
Orlando, get ready for the Fun 'n' Grizzled.Florida icon Steve Spurrier, who turns 73 later this month, will coach the Orlando franchise in the Alliance of American Football, the upstart spring professional league announced. An eight-team league play...
GAINESVILLE – Florida running back Jordan Scarlett spent almost every day of his lost season in the weight room.He didn't know when, or if, he'd get reinstated from a suspension for his role in a credit card fraud scandal that clouded the Gator...
GAINESVILLE — Jim McElwain and his family didn't have to accept the offer that became a punchline.At first, they didn't. They rejected a bid well below the $1.8 million they paid for their Gainesville home in 2015, when McElwain was entering hi...
Today's story about the real reason former Florida Gators coach Jim McElwain took a $400,000 hit on his Gainesville home started with a tweet that had nothing to do with the end result.After McElwain's sale became public, USA Today's Dan Wolken tweet...