Notice

Your privacy is important to us. We have updated our privacy policy to better explain how we use data on this site. Read it here

Monday, July 16, 2018
Florida Gators

Live from SEC media days: Five stories to follow

Matt BakerTimes staff writer
More articles 
Published:
Updated: July 16, 2018 at 10:55 AM

ATLANTA — Good morning from SEC media days, the unofficial kickoff to college football's preseason.

The four-day event begins later this morning with commissioner Greg Sankey's address at 11:30. A few things I'll be monitoring over the next few days…

Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher will be the first coach to talk to reporters, around 12:15 today. I'm curious how the former Florida State coach is handling the pressure that comes with being awarded a championship plaque before coaching his first game in College Station.

We'll hear from the Gators contingent, including new coach Dan Mullen, on Tuesday. Obviously I'm interested in Mullen's footwear. But more importantly, we'll see if he has any updates on transfer Van Jefferson, Trevon Grimes and Adam Shuler and their potential eligibility this fall. Jefferson looked like Florida's top receiver this spring, but the Gators haven't yet announced whether he'll be eligible this fall after transferring from Ole Miss.

Mullen's former quarterback, Mississippi State's Nick Fitzgerald, has been one of the better offensive weapons in the league when healthy. Unfortunately, he's coming off of a horrific ankle injury. We'll find out how he's feeling physically, and how he's doing mentally under new coach Joe Moorhead.

RELATED: Ranking every college football game to be played by Florida's teams

I would love to hear some clarity on Alabama's quarterback battle between Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa. I would also be stunned if we get some.

Last and least, I'm curious about how this set-up works. Fans helped create some of the atmosphere at the previous site (Hoover, Ala.). The buzz in the hotel lobby when Nick Saban arrived was not exactly what you expect from a day marked with formal news conferences. There was certainly some energy in downtown Sunday; Centennial Olympic Park hosted a fan fest complete with food trucks, family activities and, of course, Finebaum. We'll find out how everything else changed at the new site, the College Football Hall of Fame and the adjacent Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center.

Follow along on Twitter @MBakerTBTimes.

Comments
Live from SEC media days: Five stories to follow

Live from SEC media days: Five stories to follow

ATLANTA — Good morning from SEC media days, the unofficial kickoff to college football's preseason.The four-day event begins later this morning with commissioner Greg Sankey's address at 11:30. A few things I'll be monitoring over the next...
Updated: 2 hours ago
Tim Tebow to join Florida Gators ring of honor

Tim Tebow to join Florida Gators ring of honor

Florida Gators legend Tim Tebow will become the latest player inducted into UF's ring of honor, the team announced Wednesday.Tebow will be honored on Oct. 6, when UF hosts LSU and when the Gators honor their 2008 national title team at Ben Hill Griff...
Published: 07/11/18
Florida Gators announce non-conference basketball schedule

Florida Gators announce non-conference basketball schedule

The Florida Gators announced their non-conference basketball schedule for the upcoming season.Their home opener is Nov. 9 against Charleston Southern, which also happens to be the football team's opener.The full schedule:Nov. 6: at Florida StateNov. ...
Published: 07/11/18
SEC media days: The story behind Dan Mullens sneakers and suits

SEC media days: The story behind Dan Mullens sneakers and suits

Dan Mullen didn't think he was making a big fashion statement at SEC media days three years ago.Yes, he was wearing trendy new sneakers — gray Adidas kicks designed by Kanye West. And yes, he paired them with a dark pinstripe suit.But Mull...
Published: 07/11/18
Former Dan Mullen signee Cord Sandberg adds UCF offer; UCLA on radar

Former Dan Mullen signee Cord Sandberg adds UCF offer; UCLA on radar

Former Bradenton Manatee QB Cord Sandberg, who signed to play for first-year Gators coach Dan Mullen in a previous football life, is pondering more substantial offers from other suitors this time around.Sandberg, a lefthander who announced Wednesday ...
Published: 07/06/18
Why Cord Sandbergs baseball retirement could help Florida Gators football

Why Cord Sandbergs baseball retirement could help Florida Gators football

Cord Sandberg was in one of the Phillies' minor-league clubhouses in 2016 when former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott was drafted by the Cowboys."All the guys in the clubhouse are like, 'Hey, wait a second, Cord, wasn't that supposed to be...
Published: 07/05/18
Ranking every college football game to be played by Floridas teams

Ranking every college football game to be played by Floridas teams

With the college football season finally approaching, I ranked each of this season's 78 games involving state teams. The two criteria are the same as last year: How important do I think this game will be, and how exciting is the matchup?78. Arka...
Published: 07/05/18
USA Today: Florida Gators, FSU among 15 richest college programs in the country

USA Today: Florida Gators, FSU among 15 richest college programs in the country

Only seven college sports programs in the country brought in more money in 2016-17 than the Florida Gators, according to data collected by USA Today.UF had $149 million in revenue, according to the paper's report. That trails Texas ($215 million), Te...
Updated one month ago
Who will replace Chris Chiozza at Florida?

Who will replace Chris Chiozza at Florida?

Despite the deepest roster he's had at Florida, Gators basketball coach Mike White still has a major hole to fill.Who will replace star guard Chris Chiozza?"Big shoes to fill," White said Thursday during the SEC's summer men's basketball teleconferen...
Updated one month ago
Florida Gators sign juco tight end and former pitcher

Florida Gators sign juco tight end and former pitcher

The Florida Gators have added to their 2018 signing class, announcing the addition of transfer Lucas Krull.Krull, a 6-foot-7 tight end, hasn't played football since 2015, when he had 52 catches for 745 yards and 13 touchdowns for a Mill Valley High s...
Updated one month ago