Live from SEC media days: Five stories to follow

ATLANTA — Good morning from SEC media days, the unofficial kickoff to college football's preseason.

The four-day event begins later this morning with commissioner Greg Sankey's address at 11:30. A few things I'll be monitoring over the next few days…

Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher will be the first coach to talk to reporters, around 12:15 today. I'm curious how the former Florida State coach is handling the pressure that comes with being awarded a championship plaque before coaching his first game in College Station.

We'll hear from the Gators contingent, including new coach Dan Mullen, on Tuesday. Obviously I'm interested in Mullen's footwear. But more importantly, we'll see if he has any updates on transfer Van Jefferson, Trevon Grimes and Adam Shuler and their potential eligibility this fall. Jefferson looked like Florida's top receiver this spring, but the Gators haven't yet announced whether he'll be eligible this fall after transferring from Ole Miss.

Mullen's former quarterback, Mississippi State's Nick Fitzgerald, has been one of the better offensive weapons in the league when healthy. Unfortunately, he's coming off of a horrific ankle injury. We'll find out how he's feeling physically, and how he's doing mentally under new coach Joe Moorhead.

I would love to hear some clarity on Alabama's quarterback battle between Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa. I would also be stunned if we get some.

Last and least, I'm curious about how this set-up works. Fans helped create some of the atmosphere at the previous site (Hoover, Ala.). The buzz in the hotel lobby when Nick Saban arrived was not exactly what you expect from a day marked with formal news conferences. There was certainly some energy in downtown Sunday; Centennial Olympic Park hosted a fan fest complete with food trucks, family activities and, of course, Finebaum. We'll find out how everything else changed at the new site, the College Football Hall of Fame and the adjacent Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center.

