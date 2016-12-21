Floyd's DUI arrest detailed

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Patriots wide receiver Michael Floyd had a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit when arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and other charges this month, a Scottsdale police report released Wednesday said.

In Arizona, a person is considered impaired when his blood-alcohol level is 0.08 or higher; Floyd's was measured at 0.217.

Floyd played for the Cardinals at the time. The team released him two days after his arrest. The Patriots claimed him off waivers.

Floyd was taken into custody early Dec. 12 after being found unconscious behind the wheel of his running Cadillac Escalade at an intersection.

Floyd was inactive for the Patriots' win at Denver Sunday. He participated in his first full practice Wednesday. He was not present in the locker room during the 45-minute period open to the media.

Police also released body camera video of the traffic stop. It showed an officer observing Floyd's SUV stopped despite twice receiving green lights. The officer is seen finding Floyd asleep at the wheel with his foot on the brake. After being awakened by the officer knocking on the window, Floyd appears incoherent.

Coach Bill Belichick said he hadn't seen the video. He said in an earlier statement he wouldn't comment on "an ongoing legal situation."

more patriots: Quarterback Tom Brady (knee) was listed as a limited participant in practice.

Falcons: Receiver Julio Jones, out two straight games with a sprained toe, joined full-speed drills in practice. "Hopefully he'll be able to go" Saturday, offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan said.

Packers: QB Aaron Rodgers was listed as a full practice participant for the first time since being slowed by two leg injuries. "It certainly helps," offensive coordinator Edgar Bennett said.

Panthers: Quarterback Cam Newton was limited in practice.

Vikings: Running back Adrian Peterson did not practice, saying he had "a couple of nicks" after playing his first game in three months Sunday, his return from knee surgery.